Skip to main content

Update at UTSA

With Matt Mattox set to leave for Purdue and Will Stein already gone to Oregon, Jeff Traylor is preparing to continue his practice of promoting from within.

Co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Will Stein is off to Oregon, and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Matt Mattox is in the process of leaving for Purdue. This comes a year after the staff's original offensive coordinator, Barry Lunney, Jr., left for Illinois.

Such is life at the Group of 5 level in college football, especially when you're successful. And UTSA has been successful. The two-time defending Conference USA champions' 23 wins over the past two seasons trail only Georgia, Michigan and Alabama nationally.

Jeff Traylor promoted tight ends coach Justin Burke to co-offensive coordinator following Stein's departure, and the expectation is, once Mattox leaves, he will become the sole offensive coordinator in title with wide receivers coach Joe Price becoming passing game coordinator and assistant offensive line coach Kurt Traylor adding run game coordinator duties.

Industry sources expect Traylor to promote analyst Sean Davis to quarterbacks coach, replacing Stein. 

The moves continue Traylor's philosophy of promoting from within. Davis will become the fourth analyst to moving to the 10-man, on-the-field staff in the past three years. Price was previously UTSA's director of player personnel; defensive line coach Siddiq Haynes was previously an analyst, as was Burke. 

To fill Mattox's spot, sources expect Traylor to hire longtime TCU offensive line coach Jarrett Anderson. Anderson joined TCU's staff as a graduate assistant in 1998 and coached every position on TCU's offense other than quarterbacks at one point or another in his near quarter century on the staff. He helped BJ Catalon become an honorable mention Big 12 Freshman of the Year as a running back, aided KaVontae Turpin into an All-Big 12 wide receiver, and developed multiple all-conference and NFL draft picks on the offensive line.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

You May Like

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 3.05.06 PM

UNLV set to hire Texas assistant as offensive coordinator

As Howard's offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion once helped score the biggest point-spread upset in FBS history... over UNLV.

By Zach Barnett
Sonny Dykes Kirby Smart

Sonny Dykes and Kirby Smart talk recruiting calendar ahead of national title game

The AFCA convention is underway in Charlotte, but the most important conversation regarding the coaching profession may have taken place 2,500 miles away.

By Zach Barnett
TCU

Sources: TCU bolstering recruiting staff with longtime FBS personnel director

Dave Roberson has been a key figure at Arkansas State, Utah State

By John Brice
Matt Mattox

Sources: Purdue targeting one of top Group of 5 offensive line coaches

Matt Mattox could become the third UTSA coordinator to take a Power 5 job in the past two years.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 7.57.37 PM

In advance of CAA move, North Carolina A&T tabs CAA coordinator as head coach

William & Mary defensive coordinator Vincent Brown is the new head coach at North Carolina A&T.

By Zach Barnett
golesh-usf pic

Sources: Alex Golesh snagging former Florida State staffer for top personnel spot

Golesh continues to assemble his inaugural South Florida staff

By John Brice
hull

Sources: Hue Jackson landing highly regarded FBS assistant, Louisiana native as Grambling OC

Tony Hull has deep-reaching ties throughout the state of Louisiana

By John Brice
Dominique-Bowman-cornerbacks-2022-Spring

Sources: Top young defensive assistant Dominique Bowman parting ways with Arkansas, exploring other opportunities

Bowman is a former AFCA 35 Under 35 honoree

By John Brice