Update at UTSA

With Matt Mattox set to leave for Purdue and Will Stein already gone to Oregon, Jeff Traylor is preparing to continue his practice of promoting from within.

Co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Will Stein is off to Oregon, and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Matt Mattox is in the process of leaving for Purdue. This comes a year after the staff's original offensive coordinator, Barry Lunney, Jr., left for Illinois.

Such is life at the Group of 5 level in college football, especially when you're successful. And UTSA has been successful. The two-time defending Conference USA champions' 23 wins over the past two seasons trail only Georgia, Michigan and Alabama nationally.

Jeff Traylor promoted tight ends coach Justin Burke to co-offensive coordinator following Stein's departure, and the expectation is, once Mattox leaves, he will become the sole offensive coordinator in title with wide receivers coach Joe Price becoming passing game coordinator and assistant offensive line coach Kurt Traylor adding run game coordinator duties.

Industry sources expect Traylor to promote analyst Sean Davis to quarterbacks coach, replacing Stein.

The moves continue Traylor's philosophy of promoting from within. Davis will become the fourth analyst to moving to the 10-man, on-the-field staff in the past three years. Price was previously UTSA's director of player personnel; defensive line coach Siddiq Haynes was previously an analyst, as was Burke.

To fill Mattox's spot, sources expect Traylor to hire longtime TCU offensive line coach Jarrett Anderson. Anderson joined TCU's staff as a graduate assistant in 1998 and coached every position on TCU's offense other than quarterbacks at one point or another in his near quarter century on the staff. He helped BJ Catalon become an honorable mention Big 12 Freshman of the Year as a running back, aided KaVontae Turpin into an All-Big 12 wide receiver, and developed multiple all-conference and NFL draft picks on the offensive line.

