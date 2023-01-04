Skip to main content

Sources: Kevin Wilson making defensive additions from Big Ten and Big 12 staffs

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kevin Wilson is adding two defensive staff members at Tulsa.

Koy McFarland will be joining the staff to coach the linebackers, sources share. McFarland spent the 2022 season at Ohio State as a defensive graduate assistant working with the linebackers, and was at Oklahoma State from 2019-21.

The other addition is Michael Hunter, who will work with the secondary / corners. Hunter played his college ball under Wilson at Indiana from 2011-14 before graduating and playing a fifth season at Oklahoma State .

He currently serves as a defensive graduate assistant on Mike Gundy's staff.

Both, along with defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri, will bring valuable knowledge of Jim Knowles defensive system that he has successfully utilized in both Columbus and Stillwater.

We understand both hires need to go through the process before becoming official.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

