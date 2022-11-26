Sources: Lane Kiffin inks new contract at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has agreed to a new contract to remain at Ole Miss, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Saturday. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger first reported the news.

Dellenger pegged the deal at six years with an option to extend it to eight at an average of $9 million a year.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Ole Miss matched Auburn's offer in terms of salary and exceeded their SEC West bunk mates on the length of their commitment to the 47-year-old coach.

Ole Miss circumvented Mississippi state law preventing state institutions from offering contracts longer than four years by financing it through the university's private foundation.

In typical fashion, Kiffin seemingly confirmed the deal in a cryptic tweet on Saturday morning. Also, Kiffin continued to personally criticize WCBI reporter Jon Sokoloff for reporting Kiffin would leave for Auburn this week, picking back up where he left off on Monday.

Kiffin is 23-12 in three seasons on the job in Oxford. After a 5-5 debut, Kiffin guided the Rebels to a 10-3 mark in 2021 with a Sugar Bowl appearance and a No. 11 AP final ranking. The Rebs began this season 7-0 and rose to No. 7 in the polls before dropping four of their final five regular season games, including a 24-22 home loss to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday.

