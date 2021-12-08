Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Joey McGuire targeting two more defensive staff members at Texas Tech

Former Texas A&M, Boise State and Arizona defensive coordinator Marcel Yates is expected to join Tim DeRuyter in leaving Eugene for Lubbock.
Author:

FootballScoop first reported the hiring of Tim DeRuyter as Texas Tech's defensive coordinator, and now two more coaches are close to joining DeRuyter's defensive staff in Lubbock.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Marcel Yates is expected to join DeRuyter in leaving Eugene for Lubbock. 

The former Texas A&M, Boise State and Arizona defensive coordinator was with DeRuyter as Oregon's secondary coach and pass game coordinator in 2021. That staff will not continue with Mario Cristobal taking the Miami job.

Josh Bookbinder was previously announced as Texas Tech's secondary coach; it remains to be seen how McGuire and DeRuyter divvy up duties on the back end.

Up front, sources tell FootballScoop that TCU defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch is the top target for the same position at Texas Tech.

The former Horned Frog defensive lineman joined Gary Patterson's staff in 2014 as director of high school relations and was promoted to D-line coach in 2016. He was a finalist for the FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year in 2017. Before TCU, Fitch coached at Dallas Lincoln High School.

We will update this story as news develops. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update: McGuire has confirmed Fitch's hiring.

Here is McGuire's 2022 staff as it stands.

Zach Kittley, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
DeAndre Smith, running backs
Emmett Jones, wide receivers
Josh Cochran, tight ends
Stephen Hamby, offensive line

Tim DeRuyter, defensive coordinator
Zarnell Fitch, defensive line
Josh Bookbinder, linebackers
Marcel Yates, defensive backs
Kenny Perry, special teams

