November 22, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Mike Emendorfer to retire at Wisconsin-Platteville

Emendorfer is the all-time winningest coach at the Division III school, and one of the seven winningest coaches in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference history
Mike Emendorfer will retire as the head coach at Wisconsin-Platteville, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Emendorfer has led the program for the last 22 seasons, where he is the all-time winningest coach. He inherited a 24-game Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference losing streak and left as one of the conference's seven winningest coaches.

He went 112-110, with Division III playoff appearances in 2013 and 2016. Emendorfer's 2013 team was his best, going 10-2 and finishing second in the WIAC behind eventual national champion Wisconsin-Whitewater.

"I am in coaching to influence people and to help them remember their dreams, overcome their insecurities, and use their potential. I will teach our players through my words and actions the values of respect, resilience, empathy, and having a sense of humor which will benefit them long after their college football days are over here at UW-Platteville," Emendorfer.

Emendorfer was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association in 2019. 

Sources said associate head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs/wide receivers coach Ryan Munz will serve as interim head coach while the program conducts a national search for Emendorfer's replacement. Munz has been with the program for 15 seasons. 

Wisconsin-Platteville (D-III)

