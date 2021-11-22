Sources: Mike Emendorfer to retire at Wisconsin-Platteville
Mike Emendorfer will retire as the head coach at Wisconsin-Platteville, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.
Emendorfer has led the program for the last 22 seasons, where he is the all-time winningest coach. He inherited a 24-game Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference losing streak and left as one of the conference's seven winningest coaches.
He went 112-110, with Division III playoff appearances in 2013 and 2016. Emendorfer's 2013 team was his best, going 10-2 and finishing second in the WIAC behind eventual national champion Wisconsin-Whitewater.
"I am in coaching to influence people and to help them remember their dreams, overcome their insecurities, and use their potential. I will teach our players through my words and actions the values of respect, resilience, empathy, and having a sense of humor which will benefit them long after their college football days are over here at UW-Platteville," Emendorfer.
Emendorfer was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association in 2019.
Sources said associate head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs/wide receivers coach Ryan Munz will serve as interim head coach while the program conducts a national search for Emendorfer's replacement. Munz has been with the program for 15 seasons.