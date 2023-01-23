Sources: North Carolina fills corners coach away from Big Ten staff

Jason Jones is leaving Indiana to coach corners for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina is set to hire Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones to coach its cornerbacks, sources told FootballScoop over the weekend. On3's Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

Expect a formal announcement on Monday.

Jones replaces Dre Bly, a former College Football Hall of Fame corner for the Tar Heels who left the staff via mutual agreement earlier this month.

Jones has coached corners for Tulsa, Rice, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and Florida Atlantic. In five seasons on Mississippi's staff, Jones was co-defensive coordinator and spent time overseeing the entire secondary. He and Dave Wommack shared the FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year award in 2014.

The former Alabama defensive back had been on IU's staff since 2020.

North Carolina finished 115th nationally in pass efficiency defense in 2022.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update: The Tar Heels have announced the hire.