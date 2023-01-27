Skip to main content

Sources: Pair of FCS programs raid Ithaca staff for offensive, defensive assistants

Penn, Stony Brook are snagging staffers from the Bombers

A 12-win campaign for Ithaca College (N.Y.) certainly drew attention from programs throughout college football.

And on the heels of the program’s dazzling 2022 campaign that culminated in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Playoffs, Ithaca now is poised to see multiple members of its coaching staff advancing in the sport’s ranks.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bombers offensive coordinator Sean Reeder is heading to the Football Championship Subdivision, where he has accepted a post as Penn’s tight ends coach. The Quakers are fresh off an 8-2 season in which they upset nationally-ranked rival Princeton in their season-finale to forge a second-place tie in Ivy League play.

Reeder had been on the staff of Ithaca head coach Michael Toerper for more than five years, rising from offensive line coach to the controls of the Bombers’ offense.

In addition to Reeder’s exit to Penn, sources tell FootballScoop that Trevor Warner has accepted the position of safeties coach at Football Championship Subdivision program Stony Brook, which competes in the 13-team Colonial Athletic Association.

Warner had most recently served as Ithaca’s defensive coordinator, spearheading a unit that ranked among the top 20 in numerous NCAA DIII categories during the program’s record-setting 2022 season.

You May Like

trelamb.jpg copy

How Tre Lamb Developed A National Coaching Tree Turning Around Gardner-Webb

In two years, Lamb has had six Runnin' Bulldogs' assistants get FBS jobs, including three at top Power-5 programs

By John Brice
Shorter

After a 50-year absence, Conference Carolinas to sponsor football again

On Thursday, Conference Carolinas announced a new member and, with it, a new sport.

By Zach Barnett
Frank Reich

Carolina Panthers name Frank Reich head coach

The first team to join the 2022-23 NFL head coaching market is the first to make a hire.

By Zach Barnett
Biff Charlotte

Sources confirm Charlotte and Biff Poggi to be subject of new HBO documentary

Biff Poggi once again has the HBO cameras around his football program, this time at Charlotte.

By Doug Samuels
Nathaniel Hackett

Jets name former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett offensive coordinator

It didn't work in Denver, but would the Jets' hire of Hackett lure a certain 4-time MVP QB to New York?

By Zach Barnett
Tyrone Wheatley Morgan State

Wayne State brings home former FCS head coach and NFL assistant to lead program

By Doug Samuels
Mora UConn

UConn reportedly filling offensive opening with former player and FCS assistant

By Doug Samuels
Auburn

Sources: Auburn bolsters staff with two position coaches as GAs

Position coaches at the Division II and Division III level will supplement the Auburn coaching staff as GAs, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett