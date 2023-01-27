Sources: Pair of FCS programs raid Ithaca staff for offensive, defensive assistants

A 12-win campaign for Ithaca College (N.Y.) certainly drew attention from programs throughout college football.

And on the heels of the program’s dazzling 2022 campaign that culminated in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Playoffs, Ithaca now is poised to see multiple members of its coaching staff advancing in the sport’s ranks.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bombers offensive coordinator Sean Reeder is heading to the Football Championship Subdivision, where he has accepted a post as Penn’s tight ends coach. The Quakers are fresh off an 8-2 season in which they upset nationally-ranked rival Princeton in their season-finale to forge a second-place tie in Ivy League play.

Reeder had been on the staff of Ithaca head coach Michael Toerper for more than five years, rising from offensive line coach to the controls of the Bombers’ offense.

In addition to Reeder’s exit to Penn, sources tell FootballScoop that Trevor Warner has accepted the position of safeties coach at Football Championship Subdivision program Stony Brook, which competes in the 13-team Colonial Athletic Association.

Warner had most recently served as Ithaca’s defensive coordinator, spearheading a unit that ranked among the top 20 in numerous NCAA DIII categories during the program’s record-setting 2022 season.