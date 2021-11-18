Sources: Paul Petrino will not return at Idaho

Petrino posted one winning record in nine seasons on the job.

Paul Petrino will not return as the head coach at Idaho, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

Petrino's Vandals are 3-7 heading into their season finale at Idaho State. One of the three wins came against Division II Simon Fraser.

Petrino has been the head coach at Idaho since 2013, taking over for Robb Akey after one season as his brother Bobby's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas.

Following a 2-21 start in 2013-14, Petrino had the Vandals at 9-4 with a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory in 2016, but that proved to be the peak of his time in Moscow. With one game to play, Petrino's record sits at 33-65, including 10-18 in Big Sky play

Idaho went 4-8 and 2017 and never posted a winning record from that point forward. Making matters worse, Idaho left FBS to join the FCS Big Sky Conference and never posted a .500 record overall or in league play.

