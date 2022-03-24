Sources: Texas adding Division II coordinator to support staff

Lane College offensive coordinator and former Mississippi high school coach Ray Pickering is the latest member of UT's offensive staff.

Lane College (D-II - TN) offensive coordinator Ray Pickering has joined the Texas staff as an analyst, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Last week, the Longhorns lost graduate assistant Jake Kostner to a Division II offensive coordinator job, at Limestone University in South Carolina.

Pickering joined the Lane staff after a dozen seasons in the Mississippi high school ranks. His 12 teams won 11 region championships, five state titles, and all nine of his starting quarterbacks played at the next level.

"Pickering is known for his innovation and extensive knowledge of the game on the offensive side of the ball," his Lane College bio reads. "His passion and energy for the game helps bring out the best in the athletes under his tutelage. He prides himself on being able to relate to his players and makes mentoring and teaching his players a primary focus."



Texas opened spring practice on Tuesday.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.