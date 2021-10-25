Sources: Stetson making changes on offensive staff

Head coach Brian Young is changing offensive coordinators just three months after bringing Darrell Eyman aboard.

Stetson (FCS - FL) is making changes on the offensive staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Offensive coordinator Darrell "DP" Eyman will not return, and running backs coach Harry Richards will call the offense for the remainder of the season.

Eyman joined the program just three months ago following one season as an offensive analyst at Ole Miss. Richards has been with the Hatters since 2018.

Stetson was off this weekend after Drake had to cancel Saturday's game due to COVID-19 issues on their end. The Hatters are 3-4, one win coming via forfeit, and 0-3 in Pioneer Football League play. They will visit Presbyterian on Saturday.