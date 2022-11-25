In his first year in Fort Worth, Dykes has TCU on the cusp of a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.

In Year 1 in Fort Worth, Dykes has TCU on the cusp of the program's first College Football Playoff berth. Having inherited many of the same pieces that went 5-7 a year ago, Dykes's first TCU team is 11-0 and ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

As a private institution, Dykes's salary at TCU is not known. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram placed his contract at six years and "close to" $30 million. Those are roughly identical figures, in years and total dollars, to the deal Bryan Harsin signed upon taking the Auburn job in December 2020.

In 13 seasons as a head coach, Dykes holds a career 82-63 record across stints at Louisiana Tech, Cal, SMU and TCU. He has one career conference title, a 2011 C-USA crown at Louisiana Tech, and is a heavy favorite to claim a second next week.

TCU hosts Iowa State on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, Fox). Win or lose against the Cyclones, the Horned Frogs will then face No. 12 Kansas State or No. 23 Texas in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 3.

