Skip to main content

Sources: TCU working on new contract for Sonny Dykes

In his first year in Fort Worth, Dykes has TCU on the cusp of a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth.

TCU is working on a new contract for head coach Sonny Dykes as Auburn's search for their new head coach continues, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31 and, while the majority of the focus has centered on Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin, the Tigers, led by new AD John Cohen, has done its due diligence elsewhere. Kiffin also indicated following Thursday night's Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State that he anticipated remaining in Oxford.

In Year 1 in Fort Worth, Dykes has TCU on the cusp of the program's first College Football Playoff berth. Having inherited many of the same pieces that went 5-7 a year ago, Dykes's first TCU team is 11-0 and ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

As a private institution, Dykes's salary at TCU is not known. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram placed his contract at six years and "close to" $30 million. Those are roughly identical figures, in years and total dollars, to the deal Bryan Harsin signed upon taking the Auburn job in December 2020. 

In 13 seasons as a head coach, Dykes holds a career 82-63 record across stints at Louisiana Tech, Cal, SMU and TCU. He has one career conference title, a 2011 C-USA crown at Louisiana Tech, and is a heavy favorite to claim a second next week. 

TCU hosts Iowa State on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, Fox). Win or lose against the Cyclones, the Horned Frogs will then face No. 12 Kansas State or No. 23 Texas in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 3. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

IMG_3577

How "Football Guy" Brian Mason revolutionized Notre Dame's special teams units

The Fighting Irish punt-block team has set records en route to 7 blocked punts

By John Brice
Nebraska

Sources: Nebraska coaching search again honing in on Matt Rhule

Sources tell FootballScoop the Cornhuskers are again making the former Baylor coach their top target

By John Brice
Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss or Auburn? Postgame quote provides strongest indication yet to Lane Kiffin's plans

Ole Miss completed an 8-4 regular season with an Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State on Thursday night.

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh Ryan Day

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 13

By Scott Roussel
uab

An SEC assistant, sitting head coaches and a pro coach in mix with UAB Blazers' coaching search

Mark Ingram, UAB need leader after Bill Clark's summer retirement

By John Brice
georgia tech

Ongoing interviews, top targets emerging in Georgia Tech coaching search

Interim Brent Key, other sitting head coaches in mix at Tech

By John Brice
Matt Barnes Memphis

Video: FBS defensive coordinator offers radical Thanksgiving suggestion

Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes suggests you ditch the silverware this Thanksgiving.

By Doug Samuels
Michigan Michigan State

Charges brought against seven Michigan State players following tunnel brawl

Jim Harbaugh said an apology would not be enough, and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office agreed.

By Zach Barnett