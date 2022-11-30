Trent Dilfer and UAB have reached an agreement for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to lead the Blazers football program, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday. UAB is planning to announce the hire later today.

FootballScoop first reported the news of Dilfer and UAB working toward his hiring on Tuesday.

UAB players published an open letter earlier in the day on Tuesday, decrying their lack of input in the coaching search and arguing for interim Bryant Vincent to be named the program's full-time head coach. The Blazers went 6-6 this season and await their bowl destination.

Dilfer, 50, has never coached at the college level. He currently coaches Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee; the team plays for a state championship on Thursday.

After returning from a self-imposed death penalty in 2016, UAB won Conference USA championships in 2018 and 2020 and played for another in 2019 under former head coach Bill Clark. Clark stepped down over the summer due to health concerns. The Blazers will step up into the American Athletic Conference starting next season.

Dilfer played for five NFL teams from 1994-07, piloting the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2000. Since his retirement, he has remained involved in the game as an ESPN NFL analyst and as the head coach of the Elite 11 quarterback camp.

