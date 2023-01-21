Skip to main content

Sources: Western Michigan lands D-II coordinator and an ACC staffer to fill staff

Earlier this week we shared the hire of Jeff Popovich to Lance Taylor's staff at Western Michigan as special teams coordinator, and we now have additional details to share as Taylor works to round out his initial staff in Kalamazoo.

On the defensive side of the ball, sources tell FootballScoop that University of Indianapolis (D-II) defensive coordinator Tim Cooper is joining the staff and will coach the safeties.

Cooper joined the UIndy staff in 2019 after spending a few seasons at Pitt as a defensive quality control coach and previously coordinated the defense at Butler (FCS - IN).

He also brings Big Ten experience from his time at Indiana, and MAC experience from a six seasons at Miami of Ohio.

Cooper will work alongside defensive coordinator Lou Esposito, defensive line coach David Denham, and corners coach Marvin Clecidor, all of whom were retained from the previous staff.

On offense, former Wake Forest support staff member Jordan Reid is joining the staff as wide receivers coach, sources share.

Reid has worked as an offensive analyst and offensive graduate assistant during his time on Dave Clawson's staff. He previously spent one season as a graduate assistant at Ohio, where he spent four years on the team as a receiver.

Here's a look at the final staff Lance Taylor put together, via our Western Michigan Staff Tracker.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

