Sources: Wyoming moves quickly to fill offensive line job

Wyoming will hire Joe Tripodi to coach its offensive line, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Having lost offensive line coach Derek Frazier to the Cincinnati Bengals, Craig Bohl has moved quickly to fill his staff vacancy at Wyoming.

Tripodi most recently coached the offensive line at Temple. He came to Temple with head coach Rod Carey from Northern Illinois, where his 2018 unit led the MAC with 240 rushing yards per game. 

A Northwestern graduate, Tripodi coached two seasons at the Michigan high school level before joining the NIU program as a GA in 2010. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

