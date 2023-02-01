Skip to main content

Sources: Youngstown State tabbing Notre Dame analyst for key offensive staff role

Jeremy Larkin shined bright in a year on Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish staff

As both player and staff member, Jeremy Larkin has been at two of the most venerated institutions in college football.

Now as Larkin continues on his career climb, he's joining one of the sport's most historic programs at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Larkin has accepted the role of running backs coach at Youngstown State.

In 2022, Larkin was a full-time staffer in Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame program, where Larkin assisted in a variety of roles for the Fighting Irish that included analyst, high school relations and also assisted the robust recruiting efforts of Chad Bowden and company in Notre Dame's highly-touted signing class.

Prior to that, Larkin both played for and launched his coaching career at Northwestern. A former running back for the Wildcats, he also previously served as a graduate assistant coach in Pat Fitzgerald's program.

At Notre Dame, Larkin helped develop the weekly game plans and worked closely with the offensive staff, in particular running backs coach Deland McCullough -- a former NFL assistant coach who's viewed by many across college football as a future head coach and was a 2022 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalist.

You May Like

tenn tech

Sources: Tennessee Tech makes strong hire for Golden Eagles' defensive coordinator post

Coach Dewayne Alexanders nab a coach with FBS, coordinator experience

By John Brice
Screen Shot 2023-01-31 at 8.39.30 PM

Sources: Louisiana Monroe moving Kyle Segler to fill offensive line job

With offensive line coach Maverick Morris leaving to become a graduate assistant at Virginia, Segler is getting an opportunity to move to the offensive line.

By Doug Samuels
florida-atlantic

Source: Tom Herman fills key off-field role from Texas staff

By Zach Barnett
49ers Ryans

DeMeco Ryans reportedly nearing deal to become new head coach of Texans

By Doug Samuels
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton smiles before a preseason NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Broncos work out trade with Saints to hire Sean Payton

With Sean Payton in place beside Russell Wilson, Denver has a coach-quarterback tandem it believes can challenge Kansas City for AFC West supremacy.

By Zach Barnett
Photo via Otterbein Athletics

Otterbein tabs former MAC coordinator as new head coach

Tommy Zagorski, the former offensive coordinator at Akron and Eastern Kentucky, is the new head coach at Otterbein.

By Doug Samuels
Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer says he has 'no interest' in coaching again

Also: the time Urban tried (and failed) to get a job on Nick Saban's staff, and the eight jobs in Urban's CFB top five.

By Zach Barnett
McElwain CMU

Sources: Jim McElwain inks contract extension at Central Michigan

Central Michigan has inked Jim McElwain to a contract extension, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels