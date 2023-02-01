Sources: Youngstown State tabbing Notre Dame analyst for key offensive staff role

As both player and staff member, Jeremy Larkin has been at two of the most venerated institutions in college football.

Now as Larkin continues on his career climb, he's joining one of the sport's most historic programs at the Football Championship Subdivision level.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Larkin has accepted the role of running backs coach at Youngstown State.

In 2022, Larkin was a full-time staffer in Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame program, where Larkin assisted in a variety of roles for the Fighting Irish that included analyst, high school relations and also assisted the robust recruiting efforts of Chad Bowden and company in Notre Dame's highly-touted signing class.

Prior to that, Larkin both played for and launched his coaching career at Northwestern. A former running back for the Wildcats, he also previously served as a graduate assistant coach in Pat Fitzgerald's program.

At Notre Dame, Larkin helped develop the weekly game plans and worked closely with the offensive staff, in particular running backs coach Deland McCullough -- a former NFL assistant coach who's viewed by many across college football as a future head coach and was a 2022 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalist.