November 17, 2021
Southwest Minnesota State announces coaching change

Cory Sauter has stepped down after 12 seasons on the job.
Cory Sauter has stepped down as the head coach at Division II Southwest Minnesota State. Defensive coordinator Shay McClure has been named interim head coach.

"I want to thank Cory for his years of service, hard work, and dedication to SMSU and Mustang football," interim AD Bruce Saugstad said. "He has made a positive impact on many of our student-athletes and his coaching staff during his tenure."

In 12 seasons on the job, Sauter went 45-77. His 2015 team represented a high-water mark with eight wins, the most by an SMSU team at the Division II level. 

"Our collective goal for Mustang football is to represent SMSU, Marshall and Southwest Minnesota well on and off the field," Saugstad said. "We are committed to preparing our student-athletes for their careers after SMSU and to building a program to be competitive within the NSIC."

