Skip to main content

Stanford reportedly targeting former Pac-12 coordinator spot on staff

Stanford is reportedly targeting former Washington defensive coordinator Bob Gregory for a spot on Troy Taylor's staff.

Matt Zenitz shared the news in a tweet this afternoon.

Gregory spent this past season as a defensive analyst on the Oregon staff.

Gregory would bring a ton of experience from out west, including stops at Oregon, Boise State, Cal, and Washington.

A veteran defensive play caller, he's held the defensive coordinator title at Boise State, Cal and Washington and served as the interim head coach for Boise State in their 2013 Hawaii bowl game.

Gregory would complete a defensive staff of Wisconsin departures, including Bobby April III (DC), Mark D'Onofrio (ILBs), and Ross Kolodjiez (DL).

Keep track of how the Stanford staff is coming together here. The addition of Gregory would complete Troy Taylor's inaugural staff.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Bob GregoryOregonBoise StateStanford

You May Like

Silverfield memphis

Sources: Memphis makes a coordinator change, additional changes

Memphis is making three changes to staff, including one coordinator.

By Doug Samuels
prime on prime

Discussing ‘Before Prime and After Prime,’ Deion Sanders sheds insight on verbal dust-up with Nick Saban over NIL in new Amazon series

Coach Prime talked his impact, NIL and more on debut of new documentary

By John Brice
Kevin Warren

Kevin Warren reportedly in talks to leave Big Ten, return to NFL

A Power 5 conference commissioner leaving for another job has never happened in the modern, big-money history of major college athletics.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

2022 FootballScoop Coach of the Year Finalists

The only coaching awards where winners are honored by their peers, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year awards program returns for its 15th season.

By Zach Barnett
Dave Aranda Baylor

Baylor reportedly targeting Pac-12 coordinator for defensive coordinator

Dave Aranda is reportedly targeting a former Baylor assistant for his opening at defensive coordinator.

By Doug Samuels
MVSU

Sources: Mississippi Valley State turning to former star player after losing coach to Deion Sanders's Colorado staff

Kendrick Wade was named to MVSU's All-Decade Team

By John Brice
Mike Murray Elmhurst

Elmhurst announces Mike Murray as new head coach

Mike Murray, a veteran coach with deep ties in the region, is the new head coach.

By Doug Samuels
Kirby Smart

Two words are at the center of Kirby Smart's leadership philosophy.

Kirby Smart describes his job as a leader with two simple words.

By Doug Samuels