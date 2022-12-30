Stanford reportedly targeting former Pac-12 coordinator spot on staff

Stanford is reportedly targeting former Washington defensive coordinator Bob Gregory for a spot on Troy Taylor's staff.

Matt Zenitz shared the news in a tweet this afternoon.

Gregory spent this past season as a defensive analyst on the Oregon staff.

Gregory would bring a ton of experience from out west, including stops at Oregon, Boise State, Cal, and Washington.

A veteran defensive play caller, he's held the defensive coordinator title at Boise State, Cal and Washington and served as the interim head coach for Boise State in their 2013 Hawaii bowl game.

Gregory would complete a defensive staff of Wisconsin departures, including Bobby April III (DC), Mark D'Onofrio (ILBs), and Ross Kolodjiez (DL).

Keep track of how the Stanford staff is coming together here. The addition of Gregory would complete Troy Taylor's inaugural staff.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.