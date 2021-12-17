Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Temple Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Temple staff under Stan Drayton is coming together via this page.
Temple - Staff Tracker

Temple fired Rod Carey after three seasons following a 3-9 finish to the 2021 season. Carey won 8-games in his first season, but that was followed by 1 and then 3-win seasons that ultimately led to his dismissal.

To fill their opening, Temple brought in Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton for his first head coaching opportunity just after the early national signing day.

Here, on the Temple Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: STAN DRAYTON

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Mike Uremovich (Co-OC / TEs)
Thad Ward (WRs / PGC)
Gabe Infante (RBs)
Jake Landry (QBs)
Joe Tripodi (OL)
Graduate Assistants: Ray Holmes, Like Shively
Analyst: Steve Crutchley

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Jeff Knowles (DC / LBs)
Brett Diersen (OLBs / STC)
Melvin Rice (CBs)
Walter Steward (DL)
Tyler Yelk (Safeties)
Analyst: Salim Powell
Graduate Assistants: Xavier Garcia, Caden Murphy

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Brett Diersen
Associate Special Teams Coordinator / Defensive Analyst: Dan Sabock

SUPPORT STAFF

Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Football Sports Performance: Brad Ohrt
Director of Football Operations: Aaron Christner
Director of Player Development: Kiera Miller
Director of Player Personnel: Preston Brown
Director of Player Personnel: Zach Gold
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Katie Joiner
Director of Recruiting Content: Bobby O'Hara

