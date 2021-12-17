Temple Staff Tracker (2021-22)
Temple fired Rod Carey after three seasons following a 3-9 finish to the 2021 season. Carey won 8-games in his first season, but that was followed by 1 and then 3-win seasons that ultimately led to his dismissal.
To fill their opening, Temple brought in Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton for his first head coaching opportunity just after the early national signing day.
Here, on the Temple Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: STAN DRAYTON
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Mike Uremovich (Co-OC / TEs)
Thad Ward (WRs / PGC)
Gabe Infante (RBs)
Jake Landry (QBs)
Joe Tripodi (OL)
Graduate Assistants: Ray Holmes, Like Shively
Analyst: Steve Crutchley
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Jeff Knowles (DC / LBs)
Brett Diersen (OLBs / STC)
Melvin Rice (CBs)
Walter Steward (DL)
Tyler Yelk (Safeties)
Analyst: Salim Powell
Graduate Assistants: Xavier Garcia, Caden Murphy
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Brett Diersen
Associate Special Teams Coordinator / Defensive Analyst: Dan Sabock
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Football Sports Performance: Brad Ohrt
Director of Football Operations: Aaron Christner
Director of Player Development: Kiera Miller
Director of Player Personnel: Preston Brown
Director of Player Personnel: Zach Gold
Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Katie Joiner
Director of Recruiting Content: Bobby O'Hara
