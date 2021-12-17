Temple Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Temple staff under Stan Drayton is coming together via this page.

Temple fired Rod Carey after three seasons following a 3-9 finish to the 2021 season. Carey won 8-games in his first season, but that was followed by 1 and then 3-win seasons that ultimately led to his dismissal.

To fill their opening, Temple brought in Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton for his first head coaching opportunity just after the early national signing day.

Here, on the Temple Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: STAN DRAYTON

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Mike Uremovich (Co-OC / TEs)

Thad Ward (WRs / PGC)

Gabe Infante (RBs)

Jake Landry (QBs)

Joe Tripodi (OL)

Graduate Assistants: Ray Holmes, Like Shively

Analyst: Steve Crutchley

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Jeff Knowles (DC / LBs)

Brett Diersen (OLBs / STC)

Melvin Rice (CBs)

Walter Steward (DL)

Tyler Yelk (Safeties)

Analyst: Salim Powell

Graduate Assistants: Xavier Garcia, Caden Murphy

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Brett Diersen

Associate Special Teams Coordinator / Defensive Analyst: Dan Sabock

SUPPORT STAFF

Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of Football Sports Performance: Brad Ohrt

Director of Football Operations: Aaron Christner

Director of Player Development: Kiera Miller

Director of Player Personnel: Preston Brown

Director of Player Personnel: Zach Gold

Director of On-Campus Recruiting: Katie Joiner

Director of Recruiting Content: Bobby O'Hara



