Sources: Terry Bowden planning to hire experienced, co-defensive coordinators

After a successful first season at ULM with wins over Jackson State, Troy, Liberty and South Alabama, both of Terry Bowden's coordinators (Rich Rodriguez and Zac Alley) have left to go to Jacksonville State.

Bowden was quick to hire Matt Kubik to fill Rich Rod's role on offense.

With Alley just recently deciding to go, sources tell FootballScoop Bowden initially was in discussions with former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson to come in as the new defensive coordinator; however, we are told that deal never got completed.

Sources tell FootballScoop Bowden has made a course correction and now plans to hire co-defensive coordinators and is targeting Todd Stroud and Vic Koenning for the roles. We are told deals could be in place in the next 48 hours.

Stroud and Bowden have deep connections with Stroud having served with Bowden for many years at Akron. Stroud was on Manny Diaz' staff at Miami the past three seasons.

Koenning previously has served as defensive coordinator at Wyoming, Troy, Clemson and Illinois. He spent this past season on Mark Hudspeth's staff at Gulf Shores.

