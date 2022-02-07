Skip to main content

Texans reportedly finalizing deal to make Lovie Smith new head coach

The Texans are reportedly closing in on finalizing one of the more interesting NFL head coaching searches of recent memory.
January_ QwikCut_800x300

After one of the more, let's say interesting searches in NFL memory, the Texans are finalizing a deal with their new head coach.

Multiple outlets are now sharing that the Texans are now finalizing a deal to make Lovie Smith their new head coach.

The deal is expected to be done later today.

Lovie served as defensive coordinator and associate head coach last year on David Culley's staff. Culley lasted just one season in Houston and was let go after a 4-13 season.

Various reports over the last 24 hours have shared that Lovie and the organization interviewed at some point in the last few days after initially not being on the list of candidates that had reportedly interviewed.

The search initially seemed to be heading toward former NFL veteran Josh McCown as the new head coach of the team, despite having no coaching experience to speak of. Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who recently announced a lawsuit against the NFL for their hiring practices, was among the other finalists for the job.

According to multiple reports, Lovie is expected to retain Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator and also may add McCown as an assistant coach.

Landing an NFL head coaching job in Houston would mark a fascinating 14-month journey for Lovie, who was fired back in December of 2020 after a 17-39 tenure at Illinois.

He previously led the Bears for nine seasons, going 81-63 overall before being fired after a 10-6 campaign in 2012 He went on to land the Bucs head coaching job for two seasons where he went 8-24.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Bryan Harsin

Auburn releases statement regarding football program

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the status of Bryan Harsin after one season at Auburn, and now the school has decided to release a statement.

2 hours ago
Joe Schaefer

Sources: Texas A&M to hire FCS defensive coordinator to off-field staff

Youngstown State defensive coordinator Joe Schaefer will join the Texas A&M staff, sources tell FootballScoop, and YSU is hiring a D2 coordinator with Ohio ties to replace him.

3 hours ago
Jake Spavital TX State

Texas State reportedly making changes on the offensive side of the ball

Jake Spavital is making some changes on the offensive side of the ball heading into a critical fourth season.

3 hours ago
David Cutcliffe Mannings

Texas reportedly working to add David Cutcliffe to off-field staff

The former Duke head coach could be a key card in the high-stakes poker game for Arch Manning's commitment.

4 hours ago
Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins to hire Mike McDaniel as head coach

The 38-year-old entered the NFL as an intern and first became an on-the-field position coach in 2013.

20 hours ago
Josh Gattis

Report: Josh Gattis sheds light on Michigan departure in text to players

"In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted," Gattis reportedly said in a text to Wolverine players.

Feb 6, 2022
Broyles Gattis Michigan

Michigan's Josh Gattis reportedly accepting offensive coordinator job at Miami

Feb 6, 2022
mccullough

Sources: NFL's Giants pursuing Notre Dame's McCullough, Irish working to keep RB coach

McCullough previously won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 4, 2022