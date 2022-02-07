Texans reportedly finalizing deal to make Lovie Smith new head coach

The Texans are reportedly closing in on finalizing one of the more interesting NFL head coaching searches of recent memory.

After one of the more, let's say interesting searches in NFL memory, the Texans are finalizing a deal with their new head coach.

Multiple outlets are now sharing that the Texans are now finalizing a deal to make Lovie Smith their new head coach.

The deal is expected to be done later today.

Lovie served as defensive coordinator and associate head coach last year on David Culley's staff. Culley lasted just one season in Houston and was let go after a 4-13 season.

Various reports over the last 24 hours have shared that Lovie and the organization interviewed at some point in the last few days after initially not being on the list of candidates that had reportedly interviewed.

The search initially seemed to be heading toward former NFL veteran Josh McCown as the new head coach of the team, despite having no coaching experience to speak of. Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who recently announced a lawsuit against the NFL for their hiring practices, was among the other finalists for the job.

According to multiple reports, Lovie is expected to retain Pep Hamilton as offensive coordinator and also may add McCown as an assistant coach.

Landing an NFL head coaching job in Houston would mark a fascinating 14-month journey for Lovie, who was fired back in December of 2020 after a 17-39 tenure at Illinois.

He previously led the Bears for nine seasons, going 81-63 overall before being fired after a 10-6 campaign in 2012 He went on to land the Bucs head coaching job for two seasons where he went 8-24.

