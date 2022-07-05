The Big 12 is reportedly looking to add up to six Pac-12 programs

We could see the Big 12 add up to six of the remaining Pac-12 programs, or a merger of the two leagues is also a possibility, according to a report.

After USC and UCLA decided to leave for the Big Ten last week, the rest of the Pac-12 seemingly went up for grabs and continues to be a situation the entire country is keeping tabs of.

While the Pac-12 insists they are marching forward with their media rights deal, the Big 12 is swooping in and trying to provide some stability to its own league.

A report from CBS this afternoon shares that the Big 12 is looking to add as many as six of the remaining Pac-12 teams to their conference portfolio.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were widely discussed last week as fits for the Big 12 in their quest for expansion, and the report today adds that Oregon and Washington could also come on board as part of the largest FBS conference in college football, which would put the Big 12 at 18 teams.

Last week, the Big Ten reportedly told the Ducks and Huskies that they were planning to "stand pat," and were awaiting a decision from Notre Dame.

While the death of the Pac-12 (at least as we recognize it) is a possibility, the report shares that a merger of the Big 12 and Pac-12 is also on the table.