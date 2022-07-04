There's reportedly a new highest paid strength coach in college football

After years with familiar names dominating the space, we reportedly have a new highest paid strength coach in college football.

Just a few years ago Ohio State's Mickey Mariotti and Iowa's Chris Doyle were sitting at the top of the list. Mariotti got a raise within the last few years that put him at $801k, while Doyle was just behind that at $800k before he was ultimately dismissed following some troubling issues within the Hawkeye program back in 2020.

Thanks to a new contract, various reports over the weekend out of Oklahoma share that Oklahoma State's Rob Glass will be the new highest paid strength coach in college football.

For years, the profession had been trending toward its first million dollar strength coach and multiple reports share that Glass will be making $1 million annually with this new contract.

Under his previous deal, Glass made $700k annually.

Glass, who holds the title of Assistant AD / Athlete Performance, has been Mike Gundy's loyal right hand man since joining the Cowboys for his second stint as head strength coach 18 seasons ago. He's spent a total of 28 seasons in Stillwater with a decade working with Florida's strength department sandwiched in between those two stints.

Gundy has been banging the table for his guys to be compensated more along the top tier of programs dating back to their attempt to keep defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from leaving for Ohio State (which ultimately did not work as Knowles is now in Columbus).

The public cries seem to have been heard, as Gundy was able to reward his most loyal assistant with the nod as the first million dollar strength coach in the game, and they were also able to grab Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason to fill the defensive coordinator opening with a two-year, $2.2 million deal.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.