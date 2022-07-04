Skip to main content

There's reportedly a new highest paid strength coach in college football

Multiple reports share that Oklahoma State's Rob Glass will be college football's first $1 million strength coach.

After years with familiar names dominating the space, we reportedly have a new highest paid strength coach in college football. 

Just a few years ago Ohio State's Mickey Mariotti and Iowa's Chris Doyle were sitting at the top of the list. Mariotti got a raise within the last few years that put him at $801k, while Doyle was just behind that at $800k before he was ultimately dismissed following some troubling issues within the Hawkeye program back in 2020.

Thanks to a new contract, various reports over the weekend out of Oklahoma share that Oklahoma State's Rob Glass will be the new highest paid strength coach in college football.

For years, the profession had been trending toward its first million dollar strength coach and multiple reports share that Glass will be making $1 million annually with this new contract.

Under his previous deal, Glass made $700k annually.

Glass, who holds the title of Assistant AD / Athlete Performance, has been Mike Gundy's loyal right hand man since joining the Cowboys for his second stint as head strength coach 18 seasons ago. He's spent a total of 28 seasons in Stillwater with a decade working with Florida's strength department sandwiched in between those two stints.

Gundy has been banging the table for his guys to be compensated more along the top tier of programs dating back to their attempt to keep defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from leaving for Ohio State (which ultimately did not work as Knowles is now in Columbus). 

The public cries seem to have been heard, as Gundy was able to reward his most loyal assistant with the nod as the first million dollar strength coach in the game, and they were also able to grab Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason to fill the defensive coordinator opening with a two-year, $2.2 million deal.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Rob GlassMike GundyOklahoma State

You May Like

Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte, Will Healy tab former Steve Spurrier assistant as new personnel director

Brian Turk is a South Carolina grad who's also been an NCAA head coach

By John BriceJul 2, 2022
(Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Pac-12 to explore expansion options

The Pac-12 will pursue expansion, but who out there is worth pursuing? And would they even come?

By Zach BarnettJul 1, 2022
BIg Ten

Big Ten reportedly "standing pat for now," waiting on decision from Notre Dame

Oregon and Washington have reportedly been told by the Big Ten that they're waiting on a decision from the Irish.

By Doug SamuelsJul 1, 2022
x2S7U3PA

From bulletproof vests to getting wings at Oregon, Coach Carlos Locklyn cuts unique path

A former federal agent and Memphis prep coach, Locklyn's now a rising star

By John BriceJul 1, 2022
Billy-Napier-1

Billy Napier's Florida staff features three $1 million coordinators

Florida will have a trio of coordinators earning $1 million, plus one of the highest paid strength coaches in college football

By Doug SamuelsJul 1, 2022
Texas Oklahoma

On New Year's Day in college athletics, we recount all the changes since Texas and OU joined the SEC

Two dozen schools changed conferences because Texas and OU left the Big 12.

By Zach BarnettJul 1, 2022
OU

Ohio tabs new passing game coordinator

Brian Smith brings considerable FBS experience to the Bobcats' offense

By John BriceJul 1, 2022
Pac 12

Pac-12 expresses surprise, disappointment at UCLA, USC departure

The conference realistically can't replace UCLA and USC, but it will attempt to reboot and move on.

By Zach BarnettJun 30, 2022