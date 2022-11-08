Tracking the records of all FBS interim head coaches
Just a few weeks remain until the end of college football's regular season, and we're about a month out from early national signing day and nine FBS programs have decided to make a head coaching change.
Those changes presented opportunities for nine interim head coaches to step into the head coach seat and try to change the direction of the program for the remainder of the season.
Before getting to each of the head coaches, here's a quick By-The-Numbers look.
7 out of 9 interim head coaches have came from the offensive side of the ball
1 - Special Teams Coordinator (Da Prato)
1 - Defensive coordinator (Leonhard)
1 - coach who had a full season trial as the interim head coach (Vincent)
4 - had previous college head coaching experience (Sanford, Rossomando, Vincent, Joseph)
3 - had previous high school head coaching experience (Aguano, Sanford, Joseph).
2 - coaches over .500 (Leonhard, Key)
5 - coaches under .500 (Aguano, Williams, Sanford, Joseph, Vincent)
1 - coach at .500 (Rossomando)
1 - coach yet to coach a game (Da Prato)
Here's a look, coach-by-coach.
ARIZONA STATE
Shaun Aguano
Before Becoming Interim: RBs
Record Prior to Appointment: 1-2
Record Since Taking Over: 2-4
Best Win: 45-38 Win over ranked Washington
Loss to Utah (13-34)
Loss to USC (25-42)
Win over Washington (45-38)
Loss to Stanford (14-15)
Win over Colorado (42-34)
Loss to UCLA (36-50)
Remaining Schedule: @ Washington State, vs. Oregon State, vs. Arizona
AUBURN
Carnell "Cadillac" Williams
Before Becoming Interim: RBs
Record Prior to Appointment: 3-5
Record Since Taking Over: 0-1
Loss to Mississippi State (39-33 in OT)
Remaining Schedule: vs. Texas A&M, vs. Western Kentucky, @ Alabama.
CHARLOTTE
Pete Rossomando
Before Becoming Interim: OL
Record Prior to Appointment: 1-7
Record Since Taking Over: 1-1
Best Win: 56-23 Win over Rice
Win over Rice (56-23)
Loss to WKU (7-59)
Remaining Schedule: @ Middle Tennessee, vs. Louisiana Tech
COLORADO
Mike Sanford
Before Becoming Interim: OC / QBs
Record Prior to Appointment: 0-5
Record Since Taking Over: 1-3
Best Win: 20-13 OT Win over Cal
Win over Cal (20-13 in OT)
Loss to Oregon State (9-42)
Loss to Arizona State (34-42)
Loss to Oregon (10-49)
Remaining Schedule: @ USC, @ Washington, vs. Utah
GEORGIA TECH
Brent Key
Before Becoming Interim: OL
Record Prior to Appointment: 1-3
Record Since Taking Over: 3-2
Best Win: 26-21 Win over ranked Pitt
Win over Pitt (26-21)
Win over Duke (23-20 in OT)
Loss to Virginia (16-9)
Loss to Florida State (41-16)
Win over Virginia Tech (28-27)
Remaining Schedule: vs. Miami, @ North Carolina, @ Georgia
NEBRASKA
Mickey Joseph
Before Becoming Interim: Assistant HC / WRs / PGC
Record Prior to Appointment: 1-2
Record Since Taking Over: 2-4
Best Win: 14-13 Win over Rutgers
Loss to Oklahoma (14-49)
Win over Indiana (35-21)
Win over Rutgers (14-13)
Loss to Purdue (37-43)
Loss to Illinois (9-26)
Loss to Minnesota (13-20)
Remaining Schedule: @ Michigan, vs. Wisconsin, @ Iowa
UAB
Brian Vincent
Before Becoming Interim: OC / QBs
Record Prior to Appointment: 0-0
Record Since Taking Over: 4-5
Best Win: 35-21 Win over Georgia Southern
Win over Alabama A&M (59-0)
Loss to Liberty (21-14)
Win over Georgia Southern (35-21)
Loss to Rice (28-24)
Win over Middle Tennessee (41-14)
Win over Charlotte (34-20)
Loss to WKU (20-17)
Loss to FAU (24-17)
Loss to UTSA (44-38 in 2OT)
Remaining Schedule: vs. North Texas, @ LSU, @ Louisiana Tech
USF
Daniel Da Prato
Before Becoming Interim: STC
Record Prior to Appointment: 1-8
Record Since Taking Over: 0-0
Remaining Schedule: vs. SMU, @ Tulsa, vs. UCF
WISCONSIN
Jim Leonhard
Before Becoming Interim: DC
Record Prior to Appointment: 2-3
Record Since Taking Over: 3-1
Best Win: 23-10 win over Maryland
Win over Northwestern (42-7)
Loss to Michigan State (28-34)
Win over Purdue (35-24)
Win over Maryland (23-10)
Remaining Schedule: @ Iowa, @ Nebraska, vs. Minnesota
