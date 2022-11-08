Tracking the records of all FBS interim head coaches

With just a few remaining weeks left, here's an in-depth look at each of the interim head coaches.

Just a few weeks remain until the end of college football's regular season, and we're about a month out from early national signing day and nine FBS programs have decided to make a head coaching change.

Those changes presented opportunities for nine interim head coaches to step into the head coach seat and try to change the direction of the program for the remainder of the season.

Before getting to each of the head coaches, here's a quick By-The-Numbers look.

7 out of 9 interim head coaches have came from the offensive side of the ball

1 - Special Teams Coordinator (Da Prato)

1 - Defensive coordinator (Leonhard)

1 - coach who had a full season trial as the interim head coach (Vincent)

4 - had previous college head coaching experience (Sanford, Rossomando, Vincent, Joseph)

3 - had previous high school head coaching experience (Aguano, Sanford, Joseph).





2 - coaches over .500 (Leonhard, Key)

5 - coaches under .500 (Aguano, Williams, Sanford, Joseph, Vincent)

1 - coach at .500 (Rossomando)

1 - coach yet to coach a game (Da Prato)

Here's a look, coach-by-coach.

ARIZONA STATE

Shaun Aguano

Before Becoming Interim: RBs

Record Prior to Appointment: 1-2

Record Since Taking Over: 2-4

Best Win: 45-38 Win over ranked Washington

Loss to Utah (13-34)

Loss to USC (25-42)

Win over Washington (45-38)

Loss to Stanford (14-15)

Win over Colorado (42-34)

Loss to UCLA (36-50)

Remaining Schedule: @ Washington State, vs. Oregon State, vs. Arizona

AUBURN

Carnell "Cadillac" Williams

Before Becoming Interim: RBs

Record Prior to Appointment: 3-5

Record Since Taking Over: 0-1

Loss to Mississippi State (39-33 in OT)

Remaining Schedule: vs. Texas A&M, vs. Western Kentucky, @ Alabama.

CHARLOTTE

Pete Rossomando

Before Becoming Interim: OL

Record Prior to Appointment: 1-7

Record Since Taking Over: 1-1

Best Win: 56-23 Win over Rice

Win over Rice (56-23)

Loss to WKU (7-59)

Remaining Schedule: @ Middle Tennessee, vs. Louisiana Tech

COLORADO

Mike Sanford

Before Becoming Interim: OC / QBs

Record Prior to Appointment: 0-5

Record Since Taking Over: 1-3

Best Win: 20-13 OT Win over Cal

Win over Cal (20-13 in OT)

Loss to Oregon State (9-42)

Loss to Arizona State (34-42)

Loss to Oregon (10-49)

Remaining Schedule: @ USC, @ Washington, vs. Utah

GEORGIA TECH

Brent Key

Before Becoming Interim: OL

Record Prior to Appointment: 1-3

Record Since Taking Over: 3-2

Best Win: 26-21 Win over ranked Pitt

Win over Pitt (26-21)

Win over Duke (23-20 in OT)

Loss to Virginia (16-9)

Loss to Florida State (41-16)

Win over Virginia Tech (28-27)

Remaining Schedule: vs. Miami, @ North Carolina, @ Georgia

NEBRASKA

Mickey Joseph

Before Becoming Interim: Assistant HC / WRs / PGC

Record Prior to Appointment: 1-2

Record Since Taking Over: 2-4

Best Win: 14-13 Win over Rutgers

Loss to Oklahoma (14-49)

Win over Indiana (35-21)

Win over Rutgers (14-13)

Loss to Purdue (37-43)

Loss to Illinois (9-26)

Loss to Minnesota (13-20)

Remaining Schedule: @ Michigan, vs. Wisconsin, @ Iowa



UAB

Brian Vincent

Before Becoming Interim: OC / QBs

Record Prior to Appointment: 0-0

Record Since Taking Over: 4-5

Best Win: 35-21 Win over Georgia Southern

Win over Alabama A&M (59-0)

Loss to Liberty (21-14)

Win over Georgia Southern (35-21)

Loss to Rice (28-24)

Win over Middle Tennessee (41-14)

Win over Charlotte (34-20)

Loss to WKU (20-17)

Loss to FAU (24-17)

Loss to UTSA (44-38 in 2OT)

Remaining Schedule: vs. North Texas, @ LSU, @ Louisiana Tech

USF

Daniel Da Prato

Before Becoming Interim: STC

Record Prior to Appointment: 1-8

Record Since Taking Over: 0-0

Remaining Schedule: vs. SMU, @ Tulsa, vs. UCF

WISCONSIN

Jim Leonhard

Before Becoming Interim: DC

Record Prior to Appointment: 2-3

Record Since Taking Over: 3-1

Best Win: 23-10 win over Maryland

Win over Northwestern (42-7)

Loss to Michigan State (28-34)

Win over Purdue (35-24)

Win over Maryland (23-10)

Remaining Schedule: @ Iowa, @ Nebraska, vs. Minnesota

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.