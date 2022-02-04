Skip to main content

Tulane hires Division II head coach

Wayne State College head coach John McMenamin joins the growing Central Missouri contingent in New Orleans.

Tulane has hired Wayne State College head coach John McMenamin to join the Green Wave staff. The Omaha World-Herald reports McMenamin will coach Tulane's wide receivers.

The hire continues Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz's plundering of the Division II ranks. Fritz hired Central Missouri head coach Jim Svoboda as his offensive coordinator last month. 

McMenamin spent five seasons as Svoboda's offensive coordinator at Central Missouri.

Fritz himself spent 13 seasons as Central Missouri's head coach, leading the Mules to a 97-47 mark from 1997-09. He was succeeded by Svoboda, who went 86-43 from 2010-21. 

Hired at Wayne State on Dec. 10, 2019, McMenamin coached just 11 games in his 25-plus months on campus. What was supposed to be his debut season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic; the Wildcats went 7-4 in their one season under McMenamin's leadership.

The Wildcats averaged 32 points in 2021, a 10-point per game improvement from the 2019 team. He led a Central Missouri offense in 2019 that topped Division II with 547.5 yards per game. He's also led major turnarounds at Wayne State and Midland College. McMenamin was a Division II All-American quarterback at Northwest Missouri State. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

