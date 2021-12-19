UMass Staff Tracker (2021-22)
UMass fired Walt Bell after going just 2-23 over three seasons in the first week of November.
To fill the opening, UMass turned to a familiar face in Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown, who was the last coach to leave the Minutemen with a winning record. He previously led the program to a 43-19 mark from 2004-08 before going on to coordinate defenses at Maryland, UConn, Boston College and Michigan.
Here, on the UMass Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: DON BROWN
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
STEVE CASULA
Michigan Analyst
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
ALEX MILLER
Retained - UMass OL
TIGHT ENDS
JEFF MOORE
Loomis Chaffee (CT) Head Coach
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Frederick Walker (QBs)
Alex Miller (OL)
Kyle Segler (TEs)
Donte Pimpleton (RBs)
Luke Paschall (STC / WRs)
Graduate Assistant: Matt Layman, John O'Connor
Quality Control: James Randol
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
KEITH DUDZINSKI
Arizona LBs Coach
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
DARRELL PERKINS
UConn DBs
DEFENSIVE LINE
VALDAMAR BROWER
Springfield Central HS (MA) Head Coach
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Tommy Restivo (DC)
Jim Reid (Interim DTs)
Dan Carrel (LBs)
Jamey McClendon (DEs)
Jason Tudryn (DBs)
Graduate Assistant: Jesse Montero
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / WRs:
Luke Paschall
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Sports Performance: AT Turner
GM / Director of Player Personnel: Rory Pommerening
Assistant AD / Football Operations: Dan O'Brien
Chief of Staff: Matt Gordon
Director of Football Team Services: Connor Bell
