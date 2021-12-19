Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
UMass Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new UMass staff under Don Brown is coming together via this page.
UMass - Staff Tracker

UMass fired Walt Bell after going just 2-23 over three seasons in the first week of November.

To fill the opening, UMass turned to a familiar face in Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown, who was the last coach to leave the Minutemen with a winning record. He previously led the program to a 43-19 mark from 2004-08 before going on to coordinate defenses at Maryland, UConn, Boston College and Michigan.

Here, on the UMass Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: DON BROWN

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
STEVE CASULA
Michigan Analyst

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
ALEX MILLER
Retained - UMass OL

TIGHT ENDS
JEFF MOORE
Loomis Chaffee (CT) Head Coach

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Frederick Walker (QBs)
Alex Miller (OL)
Kyle Segler (TEs)
Donte Pimpleton (RBs)
Luke Paschall (STC / WRs)
Graduate Assistant: Matt Layman, John O'Connor
Quality Control: James Randol

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
KEITH DUDZINSKI
Arizona LBs Coach

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
DARRELL PERKINS
UConn DBs

DEFENSIVE LINE
VALDAMAR BROWER
Springfield Central HS (MA) Head Coach

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Tommy Restivo (DC)
Jim Reid (Interim DTs)
Dan Carrel (LBs)
Jamey McClendon (DEs)
Jason Tudryn (DBs)
Graduate Assistant: Jesse Montero

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / WRs:
Luke Paschall

SUPPORT STAFF

Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Sports Performance: AT Turner
GM / Director of Player Personnel: Rory Pommerening
Assistant AD / Football Operations: Dan O'Brien
Chief of Staff: Matt Gordon
Director of Football Team Services: Connor Bell


