UMass Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new UMass staff under Don Brown is coming together via this page.

UMass fired Walt Bell after going just 2-23 over three seasons in the first week of November.

To fill the opening, UMass turned to a familiar face in Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown, who was the last coach to leave the Minutemen with a winning record. He previously led the program to a 43-19 mark from 2004-08 before going on to coordinate defenses at Maryland, UConn, Boston College and Michigan.

Here, on the UMass Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: DON BROWN

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

STEVE CASULA

Michigan Analyst

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

ALEX MILLER

Retained - UMass OL

TIGHT ENDS

JEFF MOORE

Loomis Chaffee (CT) Head Coach

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Frederick Walker (QBs)

Alex Miller (OL)

Kyle Segler (TEs)

Donte Pimpleton (RBs)

Luke Paschall (STC / WRs)

Graduate Assistant: Matt Layman, John O'Connor

Quality Control: James Randol

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

KEITH DUDZINSKI

Arizona LBs Coach

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

DARRELL PERKINS

UConn DBs

DEFENSIVE LINE

VALDAMAR BROWER

Springfield Central HS (MA) Head Coach

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Tommy Restivo (DC)

Jim Reid (Interim DTs)

Dan Carrel (LBs)

Jamey McClendon (DEs)

Jason Tudryn (DBs)

Graduate Assistant: Jesse Montero

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / WRs:

Luke Paschall



SUPPORT STAFF

Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of Sports Performance: AT Turner

GM / Director of Player Personnel: Rory Pommerening

Assistant AD / Football Operations: Dan O'Brien

Chief of Staff: Matt Gordon

Director of Football Team Services: Connor Bell







