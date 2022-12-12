Update on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's coaching search

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff search is moving towards a close. Sources tell FootballScoop at least three finalists have been scheduled for campus interviews, with one on campus Monday.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Florida A&M offensive coordinator Joseph Henry, Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry, and former Presbyterian head coach Kevin Kelley are among the finalists to lead the Golden Lions.

Henry recently completed his first season as FAMU's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach after spending the past three seasons working with the O-lines at LSU, Arkansas and Missouri, respectively. Prior to that, Henry spent 2015-18 working with head coach Willie Simmons at Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M in a variety of roles on offense and special teams. We're told Henry is on campus today.

Berry has been the head coach at Benedict College, a Division II HBCU in Columbia, S.C., since 2020. The 2020 season did not happen and, working with a team that went 1-9 two years prior, Berry improved the Tigers to 5-5 in 2021 and to 11-1 this past season. Benedict completed an undefeated regular season by waxing Tuskegee 58-21 for the SIAC championship before falling to Wingate in the second round of the Division II playoffs. Prior to Benedict, Berry was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern; his final offense led the SWAC in rushing.

Kelley is the best known name on this list, rising to prominence as the "coach who never punts." After winning nine state championships in 18 seasons at Little Rock's Pulaski Academy, Kelley moved to the college level in 2021. He went 2-9 in his debut at Presbyterian, then resigned after the season. After defeating one NAIA team and an NCCAA squad, Presbyterian lost all nine contests against fellow FCS opponents. For what it's worth, Presbyterian went 1-10, its one win coming outside the FCS, this past season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is looking to replace Doc Gamble, who was let go mid-season after just 23 games atop the program. The Golden Lions went 3-8 in 2022, 1-7 in SWAC play. Look for this search to conclude this week.

