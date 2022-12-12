Skip to main content

Update on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's coaching search

Kevin Kelley is among the finalists for the Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coaching job, sources tell FootballScoop.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff search is moving towards a close. Sources tell FootballScoop at least three finalists have been scheduled for campus interviews, with one on campus Monday.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Florida A&M offensive coordinator Joseph Henry, Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry, and former Presbyterian head coach Kevin Kelley are among the finalists to lead the Golden Lions.

Henry recently completed his first season as FAMU's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach after spending the past three seasons working with the O-lines at LSU, Arkansas and Missouri, respectively. Prior to that, Henry spent 2015-18 working with head coach Willie Simmons at Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M in a variety of roles on offense and special teams. We're told Henry is on campus today.

Berry has been the head coach at Benedict College, a Division II HBCU in Columbia, S.C., since 2020. The 2020 season did not happen and, working with a team that went 1-9 two years prior, Berry improved the Tigers to 5-5 in 2021 and to 11-1 this past season. Benedict completed an undefeated regular season by waxing Tuskegee 58-21 for the SIAC championship before falling to Wingate in the second round of the Division II playoffs. Prior to Benedict, Berry was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern; his final offense led the SWAC in rushing. 

Kelley is the best known name on this list, rising to prominence as the "coach who never punts." After winning nine state championships in 18 seasons at Little Rock's Pulaski Academy, Kelley moved to the college level in 2021. He went 2-9 in his debut at Presbyterian, then resigned after the season. After defeating one NAIA team and an NCCAA squad, Presbyterian lost all nine contests against fellow FCS opponents. For what it's worth, Presbyterian went 1-10, its one win coming outside the FCS, this past season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is looking to replace Doc Gamble, who was let go mid-season after just 23 games atop the program. The Golden Lions went 3-8 in 2022, 1-7 in SWAC play. Look for this search to conclude this week. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

klayton adams

Sources: New Stanford coach Troy Taylor adding offensive assistant from NFL

After four years as an NFL assistant, Klayton Adams is returning to college coaching

By John Brice
tc taylor

Sources: Jackson State on verge of naming Deion Sanders's replacement

Coach Prime's hand-picked preference for the job is closing in on the head spot

By John Brice
faulkner

Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia

Key is set to tab Buster Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets' offensive play-caller

By John Brice
Shane Beamer USC

Sources: Shane Beamer, South Carolina focus coordinator search on Dowell Loggains

Beamer is seeking a new offensive coordinator after Marcus Satterfield departed to Nebraska on an expiring contract

By John Brice
David Cutcliffe Mannings

Pro Bowl will be Manning vs. Manning

In their quest to give the Pro Bowl a spark, this year we will get Peyton on one sideline and Eli on the other.

By Doug Samuels
North Texas

Update at North Texas

A transformational week for North Texas athletics is underway.

By Zach Barnett
Houston Christian

Sources: FCS associate head coach to lead Houston Christian program

Campbell associate head coach Braxton Harris is returning to the Motherland.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
Trevor Andrews

Former Flyer named head coach at Dayton

Trevor Andrews is not only a former Flyer, he played for former UD head coaches Mike Kelly and Rick Chamberlin, thereby continuing a string dating back to 1981.

By Zach Barnett