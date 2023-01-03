Update at Nebraska: Matt Rhule moving to fill two more staff positions

Matt Rhule is working to bring two young coaches to Lincoln that worked and played for him at Baylor, then followed him to Carolina.

Joe Person, who covers the Carolina Panthers for The Athletic, tweeted Monday night Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are set to follow Matt Rhule from Carolina to Nebraska.

FootballScoop can confirm Matt Rhule is pursuing both coaches, though we're told nothing is final in Carolina. The Panthers will conclude their season Sunday, and interim head coach Steve Wilks is a candidate for the full-time position.

Both coaches have long histories with Rhule.

Dvoracek played for Rhule in his first season at Temple (2013), then transitioned into a student coaching role following a career-ending injury. He spent 2017-18 as a defensive quality control coach under Rhule at Baylor and, after two seasons coaching edge players at Lehigh, joined him in Carolina in 2021.

McGuire was a reserve quarterback and special teams player for Rhule at Baylor, then joined his staff upon graduation as a coaching assistant. He is the son of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.

Person reports that Dvoracek would coach linebackers while McGuire would handle wide receivers.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.