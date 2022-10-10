Update on Michigan assistant Mike Hart

Hart provides an update after collapsing on the sideline Saturday.

On Saturday, Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline Saturday in the Wolverines' game at Indiana.

It was an emotional scene, as players huddled with coaches on the sideline crying and hugging one another and praying as Hart was loaded onto a stretcher and taken from the stadium by medical personnel

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh noted that Hart would be staying in Bloomington "for continued observation."

This morning, Hart shared the following update, noting that he is back in Ann Arbor and his health is trending "in a positive direction" while he looks forward to rejoining the team soon.

