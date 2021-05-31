Watch: Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong make a wrestling cameo

We don't know what's happening here, but does it matter?
Author:
Publish date:

All I know, and probably all you know, of All Elite Wrestling is they advertise the heck out of it on TNT's NBA playoff broadcasts. So I've got no idea why Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong made a cameo in Sunday's AEW episode, why the action spilled into the Jacksonville coaches offices in the first place, nor why they felt compelled to help the long-haired guy pummel the short-haired guy in the clip you'll see below.

But, it's Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong in a wrestling clip. How much do we really need to know?

Better actors, Meyer and Strong or Kentucky's Vince Marrow?

