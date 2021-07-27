Vaccination stance forced Rick Dennison out of coaching role, but he will remain with Vikings

Late last week, word broke that Rick Dennison was being removed from his coaching role because of his refusal to get the vaccine, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer feels like he's found a "win-win situation" for all involved.

Four days ago we passed along word via multiple reports that the Vikings were parting ways with veteran offensive line coach Rick Dennison due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Turns out, Dennison (who was the team's run game coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties) may be out of his coaching role, but he will remain with the Vikings.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shared earlier this morning that "Rick is a football coach and he's got 40 years of football experience," and that it is important that they use his experience as a resource.

His official title, according to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com is as a senior offensive advisor.

Keeping him around in that type of consultant role makes for a "win-win situation," Zimmer went on to share in his meeting with reporters today.

New NFL protocols for the 2021 season require that coaches and others in the Tier 1 and Tier 2 categories be vaccinated unless religious or medical reasons prevent them from doing so. Those without the vaccination in Tier 1 and Tier 2 status would mean some serious limitations including proximity to players under those new protocols.

Earlier today the team officially announced what many others had reported in that assistant offensive line Phil Rauscher is stepping into the role of offensive line coach and former Auburn analyst Ben Steele will serve as the assistant offensive line coach.