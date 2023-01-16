Video: A frustrated Ed Reed goes off on conditions around Bethune-Cookman campus

Seeing the blueprint that Deion Sanders and Jackson State (FCS - MS) successfully blazed in the two seasons coach Prime was on campus, Bethune Cookman (FCS - FL) looked to follow the same type of model when they hired Ed Reed in late December.

Much like Prime, Reed isn't mincing words on the situation he's inheriting, and that includes the conditions around campus.

On Sunday, a video of Reed driving around the campus started to get a lot of attention, as he provided some perspective as to the conditions on campus of his first head coaching opportunity.

In the video, Reed shows the conditions of some of the buildings on campus, some of the building completely abandoned, while highlighting the serious doubts that he has of administration who tell him that they want to help him build what he wants on campus, while at the same time being unable to fix simple things like a fence that had a hole big enough to drive a golf cart through.

"These are the same people that said we're going to help you build what you want. How am I going to believe you? How am I going to believe them? Didn't I tell you that I don't trust nobody. I'm giving them the same passion, and they're sitting there laughing in my face," he added while talking to his colleague on the live stream.

"Now I'm out here walking with the football team picking up trash. I should leave. I'm not even under contract out here doing this."

A visibly frustrated Reed goes on to share that they didn't even clean out his office before he arrived on campus to take over.

Take a look at the whole video from Reed. Warning: Language is a bit strong - might want to put some headphones on if you're at the office.