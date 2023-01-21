Video: Coach Prime makes an appearance at Ed Reed's final team meeting

After initially agreeing in principle to make Ed Reed the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman, Reed said that following weeks of negotiations that the school won't be ratifying the agreement.

Reed gathered the team that he has only known for a few weeks to a chance to set the record straight on what has transpired, and captured it on video to share with his followers on Instagram.

"My vision for change was probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I AM NOT WITHDRAWING MY NAME, as they are saying, they just don't want me here. They don't want me here because I tell the truth."

"This hurts, because I know people don't care about these kids like I do," Reed exclaims before slamming a laptop shut. "And THEY should be the ones leaving. Not me."

Reed goes on to share the money he took from his own pocket to host parents and recruits on campus recently, a bill that totaled $2,400.

"Nobody is perfect. We all make mistakes, and I owned mine, and I told you all that day to be professional," Reed shared, alluding to his viral video from earlier this week about the trash around campus.

"It was a teaching moment, that's what we used it for right there."

Then, at about the 11:20 mark, Deion Sanders made a virtual appearance, just as an observer first before chiming in with some wisdom of his own.

"We talked about this. We know the structure, we know the order, we knew how it was going to play out and you've been there fighting and I know what you've been feeling. I know what you're going through."

"You've got to understand Ed, God has a time and a place for you my brother, and I know your heart and everything going on inside of you and I know you do not want to leave those kids."

"I'm praying for you right now man, because it's going to be the toughest thing that you have ever had to do in your life. Sometimes, Ed, you've got to walk away," Prime shares.

"I know it's tough. I know it's not what you want to hear, but sometimes we've got to walk away," Deion shares before ending the call.

Reed shares a thanks to the kids for hearing him out before getting emotional and giving a wave before leaving the building.

See the full team meeting in the clip.