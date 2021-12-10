Virginia Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Virginia staff is coming together under Tony Elliorr via this page.

You can always count on at least one big surprise opening in the annual coaching change cycle. This year, that was Bronco Mendenhall announcing plans to step away at Virginia.

After vetting some quality candidates, UVA ultimately ended up landing on Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to lead the program.

Here, on the Virginia Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: TONY ELLIOTT

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Robert Anae (OC / Inside Receivers)

Mark Atuaia (RBs)

Jason Beck (QBs)

Marques Hagans (WRs)

Garret Tujague (OL)

Graduate Assistants: Famike Anae, Jackson Matteo, Drew Meyer

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Nick Howell (DC / Secondary)

Kelly Poppinga (Co-DC / OLBs)

Shane Hunter (Safeties)

Clint Sintim (DL)

Graduate Assistants: Charles Mack, Chris Peace, Joe Spaziani, Donte Wilkins

Analyst: CJ Stalker

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / CBs:

Ricky Brumfield

Analyst: Drew Meyer

SUPPORT STAFF





Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of Football Development and Performance: Shawn Griswold

Director of Football Analytics: Matt Edwards