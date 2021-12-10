Virginia Staff Tracker (2021-22)
You can always count on at least one big surprise opening in the annual coaching change cycle. This year, that was Bronco Mendenhall announcing plans to step away at Virginia.
After vetting some quality candidates, UVA ultimately ended up landing on Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to lead the program.
Here, on the Virginia Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: TONY ELLIOTT
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Robert Anae (OC / Inside Receivers)
Mark Atuaia (RBs)
Jason Beck (QBs)
Marques Hagans (WRs)
Garret Tujague (OL)
Graduate Assistants: Famike Anae, Jackson Matteo, Drew Meyer
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Nick Howell (DC / Secondary)
Kelly Poppinga (Co-DC / OLBs)
Shane Hunter (Safeties)
Clint Sintim (DL)
Graduate Assistants: Charles Mack, Chris Peace, Joe Spaziani, Donte Wilkins
Analyst: CJ Stalker
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / CBs:
Ricky Brumfield
Analyst: Drew Meyer
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Football Development and Performance: Shawn Griswold
Director of Football Analytics: Matt Edwards