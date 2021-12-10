Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Virginia Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new Virginia staff is coming together under Tony Elliorr via this page.
Staff Tracker - UVA

You can always count on at least one big surprise opening in the annual coaching change cycle. This year, that was Bronco Mendenhall announcing plans to step away at Virginia.

After vetting some quality candidates, UVA ultimately ended up landing on Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott to lead the program.

Here, on the Virginia Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: TONY ELLIOTT

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Robert Anae (OC / Inside Receivers)
Mark Atuaia (RBs)
Jason Beck (QBs)
Marques Hagans (WRs)
Garret Tujague (OL)
Graduate Assistants: Famike Anae, Jackson Matteo, Drew Meyer

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Nick Howell (DC / Secondary)
Kelly Poppinga (Co-DC / OLBs)
Shane Hunter (Safeties)
Clint Sintim (DL)
Graduate Assistants: Charles Mack, Chris Peace, Joe Spaziani, Donte Wilkins
Analyst: CJ Stalker

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / CBs:
Ricky Brumfield
Analyst: Drew Meyer

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Football Development and Performance: Shawn Griswold
Director of Football Analytics: Matt Edwards

