Wisconsin reportedly adding Mark D'Onofrio to staff

After a few years away from the sideline, veteran defensive coordinator Mark D'Onofrio is set for a return.

According to a report from Bruce Feldman last night, D’Onofrio is expected to join the Wisconsin staff.

The Badgers found themselves with an opening at inside linebacker after the resignation of Bill Sheridan last month. Sheridan's departure from the program came as he's being investigated for alleged recruiting violations during his time at Air Force.

In D’Onofrio, Paul Chryst is adding a veteran defensive presence who has served as the defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami and Houston.

He most recently served as the defensive coordinator on Major Applewhite's staff at Houston in 2017-18.

