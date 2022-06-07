Skip to main content

Wisconsin reportedly adding Mark D'Onofrio to staff

Mark D’Onofrio, a veteran FBS defensive coordinator, is reportedly filling a vacancy on Paul Chryst's staff.

After a few years away from the sideline, veteran defensive coordinator Mark D'Onofrio is set for a return.

According to a report from Bruce Feldman last night, D’Onofrio is expected to join the Wisconsin staff.

The Badgers found themselves with an opening at inside linebacker after the resignation of Bill Sheridan last month. Sheridan's departure from the program came as he's being investigated for alleged recruiting violations during his time at Air Force. 

In D’Onofrio, Paul Chryst is adding a veteran defensive presence who has served as the defensive coordinator at Temple, Miami and Houston.

He most recently served as the defensive coordinator on Major Applewhite's staff at Houston in 2017-18.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

Tags
terms:
WisconsinMark D'OnofrioPaul Chryst

Screen Shot 2022-06-07 at 3.31.23 PM

Air Force reveals new Falcon logo

Air Force is brining the Falcon back to their logo for the first time since 2003.

By Doug Samuels21 minutes ago
Kelvin Green

Source: Arkansas adding Division II coordinator to support staff

Delta State defensive coordinator Kelvin Green is joining Sam Pittman's Arkansas staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 2.37.01 PM

Joey McGuire, Jeff Traylor grace magazine cover

Two former Texas high school coaches made the cover of the 'Bible of Texas high school football.'

By Zach BarnettJun 6, 2022
Romeo Crennel

Romeo Crennel announces his retirement

After a 50-year coaching career, Romeo Crennel is hanging up his whistle.

By Doug SamuelsJun 6, 2022
Mark Richt

Four coaches join College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Ralph Friedgen, Paul Johnson, Mark Richt and Frank Solich are eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame for the first time this year.

By Zach BarnettJun 6, 2022
Matt Patricia

Matt Patricia could call offensive plays for New England Patriots this fall

Formerly the Patriots' defensive coordinator, Patricia could make a rare move to offensive coordinator.

By Zach BarnettJun 6, 2022
Reginald Ruffin

Reginald Ruffin to step down at Tuskegee, replacement already in place

The 2022 campaign will be Reginald Ruffin's first and final as Tuskegee's head coach.

By Zach BarnettJun 6, 2022
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders makes numerous notable additions to his Jackson State staff

Coach Prime has ushered in six new members to his Tigers' staff

By John BriceJun 5, 2022