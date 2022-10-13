Interim head coach Shaun Aguano's "Ohana" philosophy already seems to be paying off.

Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano already has a groundswell of support from in-state high school coaches, and is continues to earn the respect and admiration of the Sun Devils roster and seems to be picking up fans and admirers quickly following their win over a top 25 Washington program last week.

Aguano recently shared that throughout last week, the Sun Devils had perfect classroom and meeting attendance, and missed zero school assignments.

That sparked a full-team bowling outing yesterday as a family bonding reward of his "Ohana" approach.

"Ohana" now can be seen on ASU shirts, and Aguano explained the reason behind why that single word has become his motto yesterday with the media.

"I had a riddle that one of my coaches once told me. He said, 'What's the difference between a team and a family?'"

"There are a lot of similarities in that you don't have to be blood related, and everyone takes care of each other, but the difference that I told [the team] is that you can beat a good team, but you can never beat a family."

"So when I go in and I instill that with our kids, I want to make sure that we all celebrate the good times, and makes sure that they all put their hands around each other in a bad time."

ASU has a bye this week and will take on Stanford next weekend.

Hear more from coach Aguano in the clip.