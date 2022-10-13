Skip to main content

"You can beat a good team, but you can never beat a family."

Interim head coach Shaun Aguano's "Ohana" philosophy already seems to be paying off.

Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano already has a groundswell of support from in-state high school coaches, and is continues to earn the respect and admiration of the Sun Devils roster and seems to be picking up fans and admirers quickly following their win over a top 25 Washington program last week.

Aguano recently shared that throughout last week, the Sun Devils had perfect classroom and meeting attendance, and missed zero school assignments.

That sparked a full-team bowling outing yesterday as a family bonding reward of his "Ohana" approach.

"Ohana" now can be seen on ASU shirts, and Aguano explained the reason behind why that single word has become his motto yesterday with the media.

"I had a riddle that one of my coaches once told me. He said, 'What's the difference between a team and a family?'"

"There are a lot of similarities in that you don't have to be blood related, and everyone takes care of each other, but the difference that I told [the team] is that you can beat a good team, but you can never beat a family."

"So when I go in and I instill that with our kids, I want to make sure that we all celebrate the good times, and makes sure that they all put their hands around each other in a bad time."

ASU has a bye this week and will take on Stanford next weekend.

Hear more from coach Aguano in the clip.

You May Like

Arkansas Pine Bluff

HBCU game moved from St. Louis to campus site four days before kickoff

Unfulfilled promises from the local promoter forced Arkansas-Pine Bluff to move its game with Alabama A&M to campus five days before kickoff.

By Zach Barnett
NDSU SDSU

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7

This week, featuring the first regular-season FCS 1 vs. 2 game in 30 years.

By Zach Barnett
Terrence-Cody-blocked-FG

Game of the Year in the SEC? It's the Game of the Millennium for Vols vs. Bama, plus Michigan-Penn State, Ok. State-TCU & tons more

Scott Roussel reveals plenty of his weekend picks plus we break down all the major games ... including the FCS Game of the Year

By John Brice
IMG_1349

A once-proud HBCU program in Georgia is back on track with first-year coach Shawn Gibbs

Fort Valley State is off to its best start in more than a decade and has playoff hopes alive

By John Brice
Colorado

Colorado announces additional staff changes

Interim head coach Mike Sanford has tweaked some titles and responsibilities following their bye week.

By Doug Samuels
Hendon Hooker

Previewing the biggest games on the college football schedule: On the Line

The biggest Tennessee game in decades, a picture-perfect Big Ten game, a battle for supremacy in college football's toughest conference, and the biggest FCS regular season game ever highlight the best week of the college football season yet.

By Zach Barnett
Ken Karcher

East Central Community College coach Ken Karcher announces retirement

Karcher oversaw two of the best seasons in the Mississippi junior college's history.

By Zach Barnett
Kirk Barton

Former Ohio State player, message board poster exposed Buckeye 'formations, schemes and personnel changes,' per report

An internal fight between co-founders of a Buckeye fan site led to an explosive revelation.

By Zach Barnett