The Scoop - Thursday September 22, 2022

Ball tonight: West Virginia at Virginia Tech (7:30et - ESPN), Coastal Carolina at Georgia State (7:30et - ESPN2) and Chattanooga at Illinois (8:30et - Big Ten Network). Steelers at Cleveland (8:15et - Prime Video).

Recruiting Calendar: College Football Playoff expansion is looking like a logical launch point for a holistic re-vamp of the entire college football game and recruiting calendar.

LSU: The results are in from the NCAA's investigation into the former LSU staff's COVID-era recruiting violations.

Oklahoma State: Fifteen years ago today, Mike Gundy introduced himself to the nation.

Nebraska: Nebraska will use Collegiate Sports Associates to find their next coach, AD Trev Alberts said Thursday.

On the Line: After coaching four years at SMU, Sonny Dykes returns with SMU's biggest rival. The atmosphere in Dallas will be "an 11" on a 1-to-10 scale. We preview that and the biggest games on the college football schedule.

Hildesheim Invaders (Germany): The Hildesheim Invaders of the GFL2 League has an opening for defensive coordinator. The position includes round trip airfare, salary, housing, gym membership and opportunity to coach in one of the premier leagues in Germany. Hildesheim, Germany is a beautiful city with a great central location to other major cities such as Berlin and Hamburg. If you are interested please send your resume to coachherford13@gmail.com.

Billy Napier: As Billy Napier prepares to bring his Gators to Neyland Stadium for the first time, he is well aware of several family members who regularly cheer for the Vols.

Notre Dame: Tommy Rees explains the hard coaching that NBC cameras caught over the weekend.

Tennessee: Tennessee football is surging; Josh Heupel and staff continuity at root of Vols' early success.

Must see: Josh Niblett left Hoover HS (AL) last December after an epic 14-year run with six state titles and a 171-26 record for a job in Georgia. The resources at his new program at Gainesville HS (GA) are unreal. Take a look.

James Spady: Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after unfortunate in-game medical incident.

Lance Leipold: "We came to Lawrence, not to move."

