The Scoop - Wednesday October 27, 2021

Legendary coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away yesterday. Please join us in keeping the Dunn family in your prayers. He will be missed by many.

Shelton Felton: The former Tennessee and Akron assistant has been named head coach at Valdosta HS (GA). Felton led the program to a 4-5 mark as the interim head coach this past season following the dismissal of Rush Propst.

Mike Tomlin: Asked about rumors linking him to openings at USC and LSU, a heated Tomlin slammed the door shut on that noise.

Rochester (D-III - NY): University of Rochester is looking for a game Week 4 in 2023 & 2024. Interested programs can contact Coach Chad Martinovich via email at Martinovich@sports.rochester.edu.

Bret Bielema: A decision moments before kickoff of their nine-OT thriller against Penn State led to the College Football Hall of Fame getting some gloves with an intriguing story, and also gave Bret Bielema the opportunity to share a coaching trade secret.

Texas Tech: Sonny Dykes on Tuesday sidestepped speculation about returning to his alma mater.

UW-Platteville (D-III - WI): University of Wisconsin-Platteville is looking for a game in Week 3 or Week 4of the 2022 season. Prefer a home game but will entertain all interests. Interested programs can contact Coach Mike Emendorfer via email at emendorm@uwplatt.edu.

Wild High School Story: The head coach was suspended, the remainder of his staff was protesting his suspension, so Sierra Linda (AZ) put its players on a bus without them and the team won anyway.

Deion Sanders: Update on Deion Sanders; Coach Prime remains sidelined after foot surgery.

Best & worst coaching decisions & execution: Week 7 versions of Best & Worst - via our friends at EdjVarsity.

