Dallas Cowboys Staff Tracker (2024-25)
With an expiring contract, owner Jerry Jones decided to let Mike McCarthy walk, despite three straight 12-5 seasons and back-to-back-to-back trips to the playoffs before a dip to 7-10 this past fall.
McCarthy, a veteran NFL coach with head coaching stints in Dallas and Green Bay, went 49-34 as the head coach of America's Team.
The puzzling part of decision to let McCarthy walk was the timing, as the franchise missed out on opportunities to interview top candidates of the cycle like Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.
After interviewing just four candidates, Jones decided the best candidate was under the team's roof the entire time, and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the head coaching post.
INTERVIEWED (4):
- Robert Saleh (former Jets HC)
- Leslie Frazier (Seahawks AHC)
- Kellen Moore (Eagles OC)
- Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys OC) - *HIRED*
Here's how Schotty is putting together his staff.
OFFENSE
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR:
TBD (previous stop)
OC Interview / Requests
Klayton Adams (Cardinals OL)
Ken Dorsey (Browns OC)
QUARTERBACKS
TBD (previous stop)
RUNNING BACKS
TBD (previous stop)
WIDE RECEIVERS
TBD (previous stop)
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBD (previous stop)
TIGHT ENDS
TBD (previous stop)
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR:
Matt Eberflus (Bears HC)
DC Interviews / Requests:
Andre Curtis (Bears safeties)
Ryan Crow (Dolphins OLBs)
LINEBACKERS
Dave Borgonzi (Bears LBs)
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBD (previous stop)
DEFENSIVE LINE
Aaron Whitecotton (Jets DL)
DEFENSIVE PASS GAME COORDINATOR
Andre Curtis (Bears safeties)
SPECIAL TEAMS
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Nick Sorenson (49ers DC)
SUPPORT STAFF
Will McClay - VP of player personnel (retained)
Harold Nash - Head Strength and Conditioning (retained)