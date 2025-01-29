Dallas Cowboys Staff Tracker (2024-25)

With an expiring contract, owner Jerry Jones decided to let Mike McCarthy walk, despite three straight 12-5 seasons and back-to-back-to-back trips to the playoffs before a dip to 7-10 this past fall.

McCarthy, a veteran NFL coach with head coaching stints in Dallas and Green Bay, went 49-34 as the head coach of America's Team.

The puzzling part of decision to let McCarthy walk was the timing, as the franchise missed out on opportunities to interview top candidates of the cycle like Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

After interviewing just four candidates, Jones decided the best candidate was under the team's roof the entire time, and promoted offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the head coaching post.

INTERVIEWED (4):

Robert Saleh (former Jets HC)

Leslie Frazier (Seahawks AHC)

Kellen Moore (Eagles OC)

Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys OC) - *HIRED*

Here's how Schotty is putting together his staff.

OFFENSE

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR:

OC Interview / Requests

Klayton Adams (Cardinals OL)

Ken Dorsey (Browns OC)

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE

TIGHT ENDS

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR:

Matt Eberflus (Bears HC)



DC Interviews / Requests:

Andre Curtis (Bears safeties)

Ryan Crow (Dolphins OLBs)



LINEBACKERS

Dave Borgonzi (Bears LBs)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

DEFENSIVE LINE

Aaron Whitecotton (Jets DL)

DEFENSIVE PASS GAME COORDINATOR

Andre Curtis (Bears safeties)

SPECIAL TEAMS

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Nick Sorenson (49ers DC)

SUPPORT STAFF

Will McClay - VP of player personnel (retained)

Harold Nash - Head Strength and Conditioning (retained)