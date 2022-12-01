Skip to main content

Dave Aranda reportedly making coordinator changes at Baylor

Dave Aranda is reportedly making some changes at coordinator to his Baylor staff following a 6-6 season.

Defensive coordinator / linebackers coach Rob Roberts and special teams coordinator / safeties coach Ronnie Wheat are no longer with the program, according to SicEm365.

Roberts was in his second season with the staff, and his 2021 defense led the Big 12 in multiple key defensive categories.

A well respected defensive mind, Roberts spent a few seasons as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana before joining Aranda's staff, and also previously served as the head coach at Delta State (D-II) and Southeastern Louisiana (FCS).

The defensive coordinator change marks the 20th such change in major college football this season.

Wheat leaves after just one season in Waco. He spent the past two seasons on the Nevada staff.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

