Deion Sanders, Jackson State stars to grace Sports Illustrated cover

One of the biggest ongoing stories in college football will now be the cover story for the sports magazine of record.

Jackson State has been one of the biggest stories in college football since hiring Deion Sanders in September 2020, and now that story will be the cover story on the biggest magazine in sports.

Sanders revealed the cover to Jackson State stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, his fellow cover boys, in a behind-the-scenes video.

In true Prime fashion, the reveal begins with Deion cycling through the five times he was on SI's cover as an NFL and MLB player. 

A 4-star, top-250 prospect in the class of 2021, Sheduer Sanders was the highest-rated HBCU recruit in the modern history of recruiting... until he was surpassed by Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022

The trio will grace a real-deal, hold-in-your-hands copy of the actual magazine, with a cover story to boot, not an online-only digital cover. (SI's parent company is a FootballScoop partner.)

"You guys in college, man, got a darn cover. Something I never did, even with all the history I showed you. That is a blessing," Sanders said.

Sanders is 15-5 in two seasons on the job at Jackson State. After a 4-3 season in the spring of 2021, the Tigers went 11-2 and won the SWAC title last fall; it was the program's first conference championship since 2007 and its first undefeated SWAC campaign since 1995. Sheduer Sanders started at quarterback as a true freshman, throwing for 3,321 yards and firing 30 touchdowns against eight interceptions. 

We'll update the story with a digital copy of the cover and a link to the story when they become available. 

In the meantime, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

