Ed Reed announces Bethune Cookman "won't make good" on contract agreement

Turns out, Reed will not be the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed announced today that he will not be the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman (FCS).

Below is the statement released by Reed, noting that after weeks of negotiations, the University won't be ratifying the contract they had agreed to in principle

Screen Shot 2023-01-21 at 11.30.21 AM

The news comes after a frustrated Reed was vocally critical of the conditions around campus, stating that he had the football team out picking up trash around campus and that his office hadn't even been cleaned out.

Reed later apologized for the critical nature of the comments.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

