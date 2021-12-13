FIU Staff Tracker (2021-22)
FIU had posted the head coaching job back in early October, and by mid-November Butch Davis was formally let go, and on his way out the door he publicly called out FIU brass for "sabatoging" the football program.
During the second week of December, FIU announced the hire of Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, who previously rebuilt programs at both San Jose State and Colorado.
Here, on the FIU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH: MIKE MACINTYRE
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Andrew Breiner (OC / WRs)
Drew Davis (PGC / TEs)
Bryn renner (QBs)
Joel Rodriguez (OL)
Sean Binckes (RBs)
Graduate Assistants: Max Rodriguez, Haby Contreras, Robert Delaney, Rip Kirk
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Everett Withers (DC / Safeties)
Deke Adams (DL / Run Game Coordinator
Brandon Harris (CBs)
Randall McCray (LBs)
Graduate Assistants: Max Rodriguez, Haby Contreras, Robert Delaney, Rip Kirk
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATORTBA
2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:
Casey Horny
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of Football Operations: Jedidiah Keime
Director of Recruitment / Player Personnel / Pro Liason: JT Hill
