FIU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new FIU staff under Mike MacIntyre is coming together via this page.

FIU had posted the head coaching job back in early October, and by mid-November Butch Davis was formally let go, and on his way out the door he publicly called out FIU brass for "sabatoging" the football program.

During the second week of December, FIU announced the hire of Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, who previously rebuilt programs at both San Jose State and Colorado.

Here, on the FIU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH: MIKE MACINTYRE

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Andrew Breiner (OC / WRs)

Drew Davis (PGC / TEs)

Bryn renner (QBs)

Joel Rodriguez (OL)

Sean Binckes (RBs)

Graduate Assistants: Max Rodriguez, Haby Contreras, Robert Delaney, Rip Kirk

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Everett Withers (DC / Safeties)

Deke Adams (DL / Run Game Coordinator

Brandon Harris (CBs)

Randall McCray (LBs)

Graduate Assistants: Max Rodriguez, Haby Contreras, Robert Delaney, Rip Kirk

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATORTBA

2021 SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR:

Casey Horny

SUPPORT STAFF

Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of Football Operations: Jedidiah Keime

Director of Recruitment / Player Personnel / Pro Liason: JT Hill

