FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7

This week, featuring the first regular-season FCS 1 vs. 2 game in 30 years.

The best weekend of the college football season -- so far -- is nearly here.

On the Line has the stakes for each game picked below, plus many more.

The FootballScoop podcast gives you our takes on each game, but our picks are below.

Game Scott Doug Zach John Penn State at Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Auburn at Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Kansas at Oklahoma Kansas Kansas Kansas Oklahoma Minnesota at Illinois Minnesota Minnesota Minnesota Illinois Alabama at Tennessee Tennessee Alabama Alabama Alabama South Dakota State at North Dakota State NDSU NDSU NDSU NDSU Oklahoma State at TCU TCU TCU OK State OK State NC State at Syracuse NC State NC State NC State NC State Arkansas at BYU BYU Arkansas BYU Arkansas Wisconsin at Michigan State Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin Wisconsin LSU at Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Clemson at Florida State Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Mississippi State at Kentucky State State State State USC at Utah USC USC Utah Utah North Carolina at Duke UNC UNC UNC UNC Last Week 12-3 11-4 11-4 13-2 YTD 64-26 (.711) 62-28 (.689) 61-29 (.678) 67-23 (.744)

Enjoy the games, everyone.