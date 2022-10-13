Skip to main content

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7

This week, featuring the first regular-season FCS 1 vs. 2 game in 30 years.

The best weekend of the college football season -- so far -- is nearly here.

On the Line has the stakes for each game picked below, plus many more. 

The FootballScoop podcast gives you our takes on each game, but our picks are below. 

GameScottDougZachJohn

Penn State at Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Auburn at Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Kansas at Oklahoma

Kansas

Kansas

Kansas

Oklahoma

Minnesota at Illinois

Minnesota

Minnesota

Minnesota

Illinois

Alabama at Tennessee

Tennessee

Alabama

Alabama

Alabama

South Dakota State at North Dakota State

NDSU

NDSU

NDSU

NDSU

Oklahoma State at TCU

TCU

TCU

OK State

OK State

NC State at Syracuse

NC State

NC State

NC State

NC State

Arkansas at BYU

BYU

Arkansas

BYU

Arkansas

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

LSU at Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

Florida

Clemson at Florida State

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Clemson

Mississippi State at Kentucky

State

State

State

State

USC at Utah

USC

USC

Utah

Utah

North Carolina at Duke

UNC

UNC

UNC

UNC

Last Week

12-3

11-4

11-4

13-2

YTD

64-26 (.711)

62-28 (.689)

61-29 (.678)

67-23 (.744)

Enjoy the games, everyone. 

