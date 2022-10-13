FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7
The best weekend of the college football season -- so far -- is nearly here.
On the Line has the stakes for each game picked below, plus many more.
The FootballScoop podcast gives you our takes on each game, but our picks are below.
|Game
|Scott
|Doug
|Zach
|John
Penn State at Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Michigan
Auburn at Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Ole Miss
Kansas at Oklahoma
Kansas
Kansas
Kansas
Oklahoma
Minnesota at Illinois
Minnesota
Minnesota
Minnesota
Illinois
Alabama at Tennessee
Tennessee
Alabama
Alabama
Alabama
South Dakota State at North Dakota State
NDSU
NDSU
NDSU
NDSU
Oklahoma State at TCU
TCU
TCU
OK State
OK State
NC State at Syracuse
NC State
NC State
NC State
NC State
Arkansas at BYU
BYU
Arkansas
BYU
Arkansas
Wisconsin at Michigan State
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
Wisconsin
LSU at Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
Florida
Clemson at Florida State
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Clemson
Mississippi State at Kentucky
State
State
State
State
USC at Utah
USC
USC
Utah
Utah
North Carolina at Duke
UNC
UNC
UNC
UNC
Last Week
12-3
11-4
11-4
13-2
YTD
64-26 (.711)
62-28 (.689)
61-29 (.678)
67-23 (.744)
Enjoy the games, everyone.