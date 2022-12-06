Skip to main content

Garrett Riley wins the 2022 Broyles Award

The TCU offensive coordinator wins college football's top award for assistant coaches.

The annual honor that goes to the top assistant coach in college football has been awarded to Garrett Riley.

At 33 years old, Riley is among the award's youngest winners in its storied history, and he joins his brother as a Broyles Award winner as Lincoln won the award back in 2015.

Before following Sonny Dykes to TCU, Riley served as his offensive coordinator at SMU, and also previously held assistant coaching jobs at Appalachian State, Kansas, and East Carolina.

The other finalists for the Broyles award were Todd Monken (Georgia OC), Ryan Walters (Illinois DC), Jesse Minter (Michigan DC), and Alex Golesh (Tennessee OC and new head coach at USF).

The finalists began with an extensive list of nominees before it was narrowed down to a set of semifinalists before those five outstanding coaches were named finalists.

Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who won the award last year while coordinating the offense at Michigan, was in attendance to present the award to this year's winner.

Recent winners from years past include Kirby Smart, Mike Locksley, Steve Sarkisian, Gene Chizik, Gus Malzahn, Brent Venables, Tony Elliott, and Joe Brady.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Broyles Award

