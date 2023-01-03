Jim Harbaugh has reportedly talked to Panthers about their opening

A few days ago now we shared a report that Jim Harbaugh was a target of the Broncos head coaching search and that other teams were also expected to do their homework on the Wolverines head coach.

Today, a report from Joe Person adds the Panthers to the list of franchises hoping to tempt Harbaugh to depart from Ann Arbor.

Person tweets that Panthers owner David Tepper has talked with Harbaugh about their head coaching vacancy.

Shortly after that inital tweet, person shared another tweet stating "hard to judge the level of genuine interest on both sides. Lots of behind the scenes maneauvering in any coaching search."

Last year, after leading his team to their first College Football Playoff appearance, Harbaugh was reported as sharing with AD Warde Manuel back in February that he was done chasing NFL jobs after swinging and missing on the opening with the Vikings at the time.

He doubled down on that stance again in December.

Considering his ties to the Colts, who also have a head coaching vacancy, you could logically add them to the mix of another organization that will want to at least have preliminary conversations.

Jim is an impressive 74-25 in Ann Arbor with back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and back-to-back Big Ten titles.

The Panthers have been led by Steve Wilks since parting ways with Matt Rhule early in the season. Wilks is 5-6 over the past 11 weeks leading the team as the interim head coach.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.