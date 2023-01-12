NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracker (2022-23)

As soon as the NFL season concludes, The Scoop fills up and a lot of the content on it is regarding NFL teams seeking permission to interview different candidates for their coordinator, head coach and GM openings.

Like we do with so many of our other tracking pages around college football, we wanted to provide the same type of thing here, where you can come and track the latest news by team, by their open GM and head coaching jobs based on reports that have gone out by trusted local writers as well as ESPN and NFL Network personalities.

This page will get updated periodically throughout the day, so The Scoop is still the place to go for the most up-to-date information.

INTERVIEW TRACKER

- ARIZONA CARDINALS -

HEAD COACH INTERVIEW REQUESTS

Sean Payton (Former Saints HC)



GM INTERVIEW REQUESTS

Ian Cunningham (Bears assistant GM)

Ran Carthon (49ers director of pro personnel)

Adam Peters (49ers assistant GM)

- CAROLINA PANTHERS -

HEAD COACH INTERVIEW REQUESTS

Ken Dorsey (Bills OC)

Shane Steichen (Eagles OC)

Ben Johnson (Lions OC)

Mike Kafka (Giants OC)

Jim Caldwell (Former Lions and Colts HC)

Steve Wilks (Panthers Interim HC)

Kellen Moore (Cowboys OC)

Shane Steichen (Eagles OC)

Jerod Mayo (Patriots ILBs)

- DENVER BRONCOS -

HEAD COACH INTERVIEW REQUESTS

Sean Payton (Former Saints HC)

Jim Caldwell (Former Lions and Colts HC)

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan HC)

Raheem Morris (Rams DC)

David Shaw (Former Stanford HC)

Ejiro Evero (Broncos DC)

DeMeco Ryans (49ers DC)

Dan Quinn (Cowboys DC)

- HOUSTON TEXANS -

HEAD COACH INTERVIEW REQUESTS

Sean Payton (Former Saints HC)

Ejiro Evero (Broncos DC)

Shane Teichen (Eagles OC)

Thomas brown (Rams AHC / TEs)

- INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -

HEAD COACH INTERVIEW REQUESTS

Bubba Ventrone (Colts STC)

Raheem Morris (Rams DC)

Ejiro Evero (Broncos DC)

Shane Steichen (Eagles OC)

- TENNESSEE TITANS -

GM INTERVIEW REQUESTS

Bubba Ventrone (Colts STC)

Ran Carthon (49ers director of pro personnel)

Adam Peters (49ers assistant GM)

Ryan Cowden (Titans VP of player personnel / interim GM)

Monti Ossenfort (Titans director of player personnel)

