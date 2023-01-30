Nick Saban reportedly meeting with top Pac-12 coordinator about Alabama OC vacancy

Ryan Grubb helped Washington jump from 72nd to 1st in passing in one year. Could he be on the move to Tuscaloosa?

Nick Saban is set to meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb about Alabama's offensive coordinator vacancy, according to a report Monday from Scott Eklund of Dawgman, Washington' 247 site.

Saban is searching for a new coordinator after Bill O'Brien returned to New England earlier this month.

Grubb recently completed his first season in Seattle, a campaign that saw the Huskies leap from 4-8 to 11-2 and an AP Top 10 ranking. That improvement was powered by a rejuvenated passing offense; behind transfer quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., the Dawgs jumped from 113th to 10th in scoring offense, from 72nd to first in passing offense, and doubled their scoring output -- from 258 points in 2021 to 516 in '22.

Given that, Saban's interest in Grubb is obvious. What's not apparent at this time is whether this would be an informal, information-gathering sit down for Saban, or a real-deal job interview.

What we do know, though, is that this isn't a ploy by Grubb to get more money out of Washington. He was paid $1 million per year upon following head coach Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State, and in November earned an extension to a school-record $1.45 million in 2023, topping out at $1.67 million in 2025.

Then, last month, his salary grew again after fielding reported interest from Texas A&M. He's now set to be paid $2 million per year for the next three seasons. (O'Brien earned $1.1 million per year in his two seasons calling plays at Alabama.)

For Grubb, the meeting would be about professional advancement, not bank account enhancement.

Grubb has been under DeBoer's wing almost continuously since 2007. The pair have worked together at the University of Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and, now, Washington. When DeBoer was an offensive coordinator, Grubb was his offensive line coach. When DeBoer became head coach, Grubbs was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The last time Grubb worked outside of the Kalen DeBoer orbit was 2006, when he was South Dakota State's wide receivers coach.

Needless to say, the Alabama OC job would be quite the advancement for Grubb.

This winter is the ideal time for Saban to reimagine his offensive approach.

The Tide not only loses O'Brien, but also the only Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in school history. Alabama has yet to pursue a quarterback in the transfer market, content to roll into the spring with sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson as the primary combatants vying to replace Bryce Young. Alabama also signed two 4-star recruits in the 2023 class, both of whom are already on campus, but Saban has only started one true freshman quarterback (Jalen Hurts, 2016) in his 16 seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Barring a late transfer (who, as of yet, would not even be present for spring practice), Milroe or Simpson are the likely candidates to replace the best quarterback in school history, and so that conundrum will drive Saban's pursuit of his next offensive coordinator.

Will that pursuit lead Saban to Seattle?

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update: ESPN's Chris Low adds more context to the news.