Report: Deion Sanders targeting FBS head coach as Colorado offensive coordinator

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis could be the offensive coordinator at Colorado.

Deion said he's comin', and an FBS head coach might be comin' with him.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is the target of Sanders's search to find Colorado's offensive coordinator.

Lewis could be the second assistant with FBS head coaching experience on Coach Prime's staff.

Sanders was given $5 million to fill out his coaching staff. Lewis made $530,000 as Kent State's head coach.

The 36-year-old Lewis has spent the past five years leading the Golden Flashes, compiling a 24-36 record at one of the most historically tough places to win in FBS. His 2021 team won the MAC East and played in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Lewis has interviewed for a number of head coaching positions over the years, including this cycle. He was the offensive coordinator at Bowling Green and Syracuse prior to landing the Kent State job.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

