Skip to main content

Sources: Butch Jones to hire Arch Manning's high school coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop Butch Jones is moving quickly to fill the tight ends role at Arkansas State. 

Matt Limegrover who currently fills that role on Jones' staff is leaving to become offensive line coach at Kent State

Sources tell FootballScoop Jones plans to hire Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore to fill the position. Kilgore served as Newman's offensive coordinator this season, working with prodigious quarterback Arch Manning. The Greenies, under head coach Nelson Stewart's leadership, had another highly successful season. 

For Kilgore, it is a return to A-State where he previously served as an offensive assistant prior to moving to New Orleans for this past season. Kilgore, a former star quarterback at Middle Tennessee, played briefly in the NFL before going on to a highly successful career in the CFL. 

Although Kilgore was not able to help the Greenies surpass the glory days of Newman football in the early 90s; watching Arch Manning begin the season with 35 touchdowns vs no interceptions was fairly cool; and we understand there continues to be significant discussion about whether Will Randle or his father John was the best football player to grace Michael Lupin Field. 

We're looking forward to watching Arch and Will grow their careers at Texas, seeing Kilgore help improve the Red Wolves' offense and seeing what Coach Stew has in store for the Greenies in 2023. 

...Newman school we proudly hail. 

As always, head directly to The Scoop for the latest coaching information. 

Tags
terms:
Logan KilgoreButch JonesArch ManningArkansas State

You May Like

Brian Newberry

Navy will reportedly promote Brian Newberry to head coach

Navy will reportedly keep things in house for their new head coach.

By Doug Samuels
limegrover

Sources: Veteran OL coach Limegrover leaving Arkansas State for Kenni Burns' Kent State staff

Limegrover has deep Midwest roots, very well regarded in coaching community

By John Brice
Army Navy 2014

Army reportedly makes a change at offensive coordinator

After nearly a decade calling the offense, Brent Davis won't be calling the option at Army next season.

By Doug Samuels
harris- hcu

Sources: New Houston Christian coach Braxton Harris closing in on key coordinator hires

Harris is tapping into coaches with deep ties in the Lone Star State

By John Brice
prime celebration

Deion Sanders sounds off on Jackson State exit: Never said put my name on a tombstone here

Sanders fired back at critics before his team's appearance in the Celebration Bowl

By John Brice
Gibson

Sources: N.C. State rewards star defensive coordinator Tony Gibson with new contract

Gibson's Wolfpack led the league in scoring defense in 2022

By John Brice
Andy Kotelnicki

New deal for Kansas OC Andy Kotelnicki may be longest on record for an assistant

Kansas's offense was the most improved in FBS in 2022.

By Zach Barnett
Anderson U

Anderson turns to alumnus and former assistant for new head coach

Jonathan Coddington is coming back to Anderson as their new head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Doug Samuels