Sources tell FootballScoop Butch Jones is moving quickly to fill the tight ends role at Arkansas State.

Matt Limegrover who currently fills that role on Jones' staff is leaving to become offensive line coach at Kent State.

Sources tell FootballScoop Jones plans to hire Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore to fill the position. Kilgore served as Newman's offensive coordinator this season, working with prodigious quarterback Arch Manning. The Greenies, under head coach Nelson Stewart's leadership, had another highly successful season.

For Kilgore, it is a return to A-State where he previously served as an offensive assistant prior to moving to New Orleans for this past season. Kilgore, a former star quarterback at Middle Tennessee, played briefly in the NFL before going on to a highly successful career in the CFL.

Although Kilgore was not able to help the Greenies surpass the glory days of Newman football in the early 90s; watching Arch Manning begin the season with 35 touchdowns vs no interceptions was fairly cool; and we understand there continues to be significant discussion about whether Will Randle or his father John was the best football player to grace Michael Lupin Field.

We're looking forward to watching Arch and Will grow their careers at Texas, seeing Kilgore help improve the Red Wolves' offense and seeing what Coach Stew has in store for the Greenies in 2023.

...Newman school we proudly hail.

