Sources: SEC analyst becomes MAC coordinator

The defending MAC champions are adjusting their staff to hire a dedicated special teams coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is expected to become the special teams coordinator at Toledo, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

The son of former Kansas State quarterback turned radio analyst Stan Weber, Stanton Weber was a special teams standout for Bill and Sean Snyder at Kansas State, completing his career in 2015.

He pursued a career in accounting after graduation before returning to his alma mater in 2017 as an offensive graduate assistant. In 2019 he transitioned to a special teams quality control coach, working directly under Sean Snyder, a FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year winner.

Weber took on an increased role in 2020 before joining South Carolina's staff in 2021. This past season, Weber worked under FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year finalist Pete Lembo, helping to lead a unit that ranked in the top 10 nationally in punt returns, kickoff returns, net punting and field goal kicking, and in the top 25 in opponent punt returns and opponent kickoff returns.

Weber joins a Toledo staff fresh off a MAC championship, led by a head coach that just signed a contract extension.

Ross Watson has coached Toledo's special teams since 2020 while also serving as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He will focus entirely on the defense in '23 while Weber will be a pure special teams coordinator, sources say. ESPN reported earlier today that former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight is replacing veteran D-line coach Craig Kuligowski.

